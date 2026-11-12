Ro Khanna Tops Indian-American Campaign Cash List

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) Representative Ro Khanna reported $16.6 million in campaign cash as of now, the largest balance among eight Indian American House members and members-elect, as per a review of Federal Election Commission records. His campaign reported no debt.

The California Democrat's balance exceeded the roughly $11.1 million reported by the other seven combined.

Khanna's campaign reported receipts of $15.3 million and disbursements of $9.5 million during the 2026 election cycle through October 14. His accumulated cash balance was higher than his receipts during that period.

Among the other incumbents, Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington reported $1.75 million in cash, while California's Ami Bera held $1.65 million.

Virginia's Suhas Subramanyam reported about $746,000. Jayapal and Subramanyam reported no debt; Bera reported $80,000.

Jayapal's campaign received $2.9 million and disbursed $3.2 million during the cycle. Bera reported receipts of $1.5 million and disbursements of $1.7 million. Subramanyam received $1.7 million and disbursed about $1.1 million over the same reporting period.

The two Indian American members-elect reported substantially smaller cash reserves before their victories.

Amish Shah, who defeated Republican Jay Feely in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, reported receipts of $5.7 million and disbursements of $5.5 million through October 14. He had about $206,000 remaining and nearly $37,000 in debt.

Pia Dandiya, who defeated Republican Casey Askar in Florida's 22nd District, reported receipts of $4.6 million and disbursements of $3.9 million. Her campaign held about $735,000 and owed $247,000.

Askar reported higher receipts than Dandiya, at $7.4 million, including $6.69 million in loans from himself. His campaign accounts showed disbursements of $5.5 million, cash of $1.9 million and debt of $6.29 million after $400,000 in loan repayments.

Feely reported receipts of $3.8 million and disbursements of $3.6 million, leaving approximately $183,000 in cash and $330,000 in debt.

Thanedar held the second-largest cash balance among the Indian American lawmakers reviewed, at $5.9 million on September 30. His campaign, however, reported $14.44 million in debt, substantially exceeding that balance. It received $3.2 million and disbursed $4.2 million during the cycle.

Krishnamoorthi's House campaign account held about $47,000 on September 30, while his Senate campaign account held approximately $33,000.

The House account reported receipts of $3.9 million and disbursements of $21 million; the Senate account reported $31.6 million and $31.5 million, respectively.

The Senate receipts included $19.4 million in transfers from other authorised committees. Transfers between campaign accounts must be accounted for when comparing fundraising, because simply adding their receipts can count the same money twice.