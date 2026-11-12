Sandpapergate Fallout: Pat Cummins Spotted In Animated Street-Side Chat With Wife Becky Ahead Of Press Conference (WATCH)

Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was spotted having an animated and heated conversation with his wife, Becky, on a street outside their home in the Sydney suburb of Bronte on Wednesday, November 11.

Cummins has been in the news following his former Australian teammate Usman Khawaja's latest revelations on the 2018 Sandpapergate Scandal, in his newly released autobiography, Sabr, which has reopened one of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket history. In his book, Khawaja revealed that the entire Australian team was aware of a ball-tampering plot at Newlands, rather than being restricted to three players, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Barencroft.

Pat Cummins was apparently dragged into the controversy after Khawaja alleged that the ball tampering was also part of the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth, where Cummins picked up four wickets across both innings, raising fresh questions over what the bowlers knew at the time.

Also Read:Usman Khawaja Sparks Controversy Over 2018 Ball Tampering Scandal Claim

Cummins and His Wife's Animated Exchange Goes Viral

As the Sandpapergate controversy has once again gained the spotlight following Usman Khawaja's shocking revelations in his autobiography, Pat Cummins appeared to be under immense pressure and visibly strained during the street-side interaction.

In a video shared by The Australian, which later went viral across social media platforms, Cummins' wife Becky was seen speaking animatedly, gesturing vividly, while addressing the Australian captain, who was wearing casual T-shirts and shorts, remained relatively quiet throughout the conversation with his wife.

The heated conversation reportedly took place on the side street of their property in Sydney's eastern suburb of Bronte, marking Pat Cummins' first public sightseeing since Usman Khawaja's memoir ignited fresh debate over the 2018 South Africa tour.

Pat Cummins wife looks furious with him!

- Amid the fresh sandpaper-gate controversy following Usman Khwaja explosive revelation, Cummins is facing massive scrutiny.

Hey @grok decode what she's saying to him?

Yash MSdian ️ (@itzyash07) November 12, 2026

The video did not capture any audio and only showed visible expressions of Pat Cummins and his wife Becky during the street-side interaction, grabbing the attention of cricket fans across the world and prompting widespread online speculation over what the couple was discussing before they walked inside a nearby property.

Though Cummins. Alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon were part of Australia's bowling attack during the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate in South Africa, the quartet had issued a joint statement in 2021 denying any prior knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field.

Cummins to Address Khawaja's Allegations at Press Conference

As Usman Khawaja's allegations on the Sandpapergate scandal once again rocked Australian cricket and former cricketers, including Michael Clarke, publicly urged the current leadership to address the renewed controversy, Pat Cummins has confirmed he will break his silence on Friday morning.

Taking to his X handle, Cummins invited the media to o Cricket Central in Sydney ahead of New South Wales' Sheffield Shield match against South Australia, adding that he had taken time to review the "long list and full extent" of Khawaja's allegations so he could respond properly.

“I'm training at Cricket Central tomorrow morning before the Blues play in the Shield match. Happy to speak with any and all media about the events of this week at 9.30 am,” the Australian Test and ODI captain said.

“I've taken some time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy's allegations so I can respond properly,” he added.

I'm training at Cricket Central tomorrow morning before the Blues play in the Shield match.

Happy to speak with any and all media about the events of this week at 9.30 am.

I've taken some time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy's allegations so I can respond properly.

Afterwards please stay and support the Blues!

I'll ask CA to send out details

- Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has been rested from the three-match home ODI series against England as part of workload management and is expected to return to action for the Test series against New Zealand, which will begin in December.

Also Read:Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence on Usman Khawaja Ball Tampering Claims