Uzbek Minister Reports $35 Billion In Joint Projects With United States

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United States are implementing 78 joint projects worth a combined $35 billion, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov said following a working visit to Washington on November 10–11.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, during the visit, Kudratov participated in the Business 20 (B20) Summit and held talks with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Special Assistant to the US President Michael Jeremiah and Pentagon official Michael DiMino, who oversees defense policy for the Middle East and Central Asia.

The discussions focused on the current state of bilateral economic relations and prospects for expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation. The sides noted positive momentum in bilateral trade, which exceeded $1 billion for the first time in 2025.

From January through September 2026, trade turnover between the two countries reached $905 million, marking a 20% increase, the ministry reported.

In Washington, Kudratov also met with executives of US companies KBR and Plug Power, as well as representatives of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The discussions focused on advancing existing projects and developing new joint initiatives.

The meetings were aimed at strengthening business ties and expanding US companies' participation in Uzbekistan's investment and industrial development.