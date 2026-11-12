TAILG Returns To UN Climate Conference, Building A Global Electric Mobility Ecosystem With Green Ride Africa
From COP29 to COP31, TAILG has continued to advance its global climate action. At COP29, the company shared the results of electric mobility pilot projects conducted across multiple countries in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). At COP30, TAILG advanced the development of a green and low-carbon assessment system for smart connected electric vehicles. At COP31, TAILG is focusing on Green Ride Africa to explore a low-carbon mobility solution spanning products, energy, local manufacturing, battery recycling and skills development.
During the forum, Michael Yao noted that the green and low-carbon transition in the Global South requires locally adapted technologies, standards, industrial capabilities and development opportunities to take root. To meet the demands of frequent, long-hour use in Africa, TAILG has developed the TK76 battery-swapping model and is exploring products such as solar-powered electric three-wheelers. The company is also working to advance the coordinated development of vehicles, energy services and battery recycling.
The TAILG Global Low-Carbon Action Handbook, unveiled at the event, outlines the company's more than two decades of green development, presents low-carbon mobility pilot projects across Southeast Asia and Africa, and introduces the vision and implementation approach of Green Ride Africa. Drawing on its research and development, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, TAILG continues to explore ways to bring together commercial sustainability, emissions reduction and local employment.
Looking ahead, TAILG will continue to strengthen collaboration with partners and bring low-carbon mobility solutions to more regions. Through sustained industry action, the company aims to support deeper emissions reductions in global transport, bring low-carbon mobility to communities around the world and help the planet go further.
Alex Yan
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