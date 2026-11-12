MOIN Inc

MOIN Becomes One of the First to Fund Cross-Border Payouts with USDC Through Nium

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Around-the-clock stablecoin funding lets MOIN settle payouts across Nium corridors on weekends and public holidays.MOIN, a leading Korean payment infrastructure provider, today announced that it will fund its cross-border payouts using USDC through Nium, the infrastructure platform for global money movement.MOIN will fund its Nium account, via regulated blockchain infrastructure partners, in USDC and pay out in local currency across its corridors, including Japan (JPY), the United States (USD), Europe (EUR), Australia (AUD), and Canada (CAD). For this flow, MOIN will not operate a separate crypto platform or manage wallets. USDC funding sits inside a wider treasury build at MOIN, whose fund flows have grown more varied as the company has expanded across markets and entities, and whose treasury is being structured to work across those entities as one.MOIN's customers send money 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the company has been constrained by funding tied to Korean banking hours. That leaves settlement unavailable for 82% of the week. USDC funding removes this dependency, allowing MOIN to fund payouts whenever needed. The off-ramp is completed through Nium's real-time rails, delivering the funds to the recipients' accounts and wallets. Nium connects to stablecoin rails through regulated blockchain infrastructure partners, while payouts move across its own licensed payment network which spans 190 countries and 100 currencies.The announcement builds on the partnership Nium and MOIN formed in November 2025. The relationship is mutual: MOIN leverages Nium to make global payouts for its customers all around the world and Nium leverages MOIN for payouts into Korea. Because value moves both ways, the two companies are also exploring a netting arrangement between the two directions of flow.“Customers don't stop on weekends, and settlement shouldn't either, not just a trading asset,” said Anupam Pahuja, Chief Business Officer at Nium.“USDC funding removes the banking calendar constraints from MOIN's settlement. We expect more partners to ask for the same.”For MOIN's customers, money reaches them when they expect it, across both retail remittance and corporate payout flows.“Funding is becoming something we decide and control, not something the banking day decides,” said Ilseok Ian Suh, CEO & Co-founder at MOIN.“Capital we held as a buffer now goes back into live volume, and weekends and public holidays become operating time rather than waiting time.”About MOINMOIN is a Korean cross-border payment infrastructure provider that builds and operates its own global payment network. Founded in 2016, MOIN launched one of Korea's first blockchain-based remittance services in 2018 and has since expanded from individual remittance into payouts, collections and settlement for businesses, platforms and financial institutions. MOIN operates across Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Europe, and holds an Electronic Money Institution licence covering 30 countries in the European Economic Area. MOIN was named to the KPMG Fintech 100 in 2019, included in the World Bank's remittance price index and selected for K-Fintech 30 in 2023, and in 2025 became the first non-bank financial institution to receive the Korea FIU Commissioner's Award for suspicious transaction reporting. For more information, visit themoin.About NiumNium is building the infrastructure to move money as freely as information. Its global, compliance-first platform gives banks, fintechs, and enterprises the rails to collect, convert, send, and spend funds across 100+ currencies, borders, and blockchains through one unified platform. Nium holds regulatory licenses in 40+ countries and operates its cross-border payout network across 190+ markets, with more than 100 settling in real time and with funds disbursed to bank accounts, wallets, and cards. As a principal member of schemes including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and UATP, Nium issues over 41 million card credentials annually. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore. For more information, visit .

Jisun Lee

MOIN, Inc

+82 10-4372-1583

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MOIN Becomes One of the First to Fund Cross-Border Payouts with USDC Through Nium News Provided By hankuktoday November 12, 2026, 05:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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