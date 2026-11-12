Imtiaz Ali: 'O Saathi Re' Is A Modern Romantic Show With A Vintage Heart

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Imtiaz Ali's 'O Saathi Re', Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal is set to premiere on December 4 on Netflix. The filmmaker says it is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart.

Created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, and directed by Arif Ali, this Window Seat Films production stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in an exploration of complex emotions and a relationship in which love was never equal. It is slated to premiere on December 4.

Speaking about the series, Imtiaz said in a statement:“O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal.”

O Saathi Re follows layered characters as they navigate the imbalances that can exist within love. From finding identity and personal desires to power dynamics within relationships and the delicate balance between understanding and letting go, the series presents a mature take on love that goes beyond conventional romance.

“To be a matched couple can often be a burden. In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming, and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go. The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors,” he said.

The director added:“The cast, headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal, negotiates steep curves and sensitive moments in the captainship of Arif Ali, the director. We've had a wonderful run of partnership with Netflix with the experiences of She and Amar Singh Chamkila. We couldn't have conceived this series without them. We present O Saathi Re with love and hope people like it.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India,“Imtiaz has always had a wonderful understanding of people and the emotions that drive them and this love story through his lens of finding the deeper meaning in the everyday is something we can't wait for the audience to discover.”

“After our wonderful partnership with him for Amar Singh Chamkila, there is something very special about seeing him bring his distinct storytelling sensibility to his next long-form series. With an incredible cast comprising Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, Imtiaz has created a world where every character brings a unique perspective to the story."

O Saathi Re premieres December 4 on Netflix.