Elon Musk Says It Would Be 'An Honour' To Hire Nvidia CEO Huang

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Billionaire Elon Musk has said 'it would be an honour' to hire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, responding to a suggestion on social media amid reports of board turmoil at the chipmaker.

Replying to an X user who wrote, "Elon, please hire Jensen," Musk noted, "That would be an honour."

Earlier in November, Musk endorsed a post by Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire, who described Huang as one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation, while acknowledging that the Nvidia chief had made a serious mistake.

Maguire said Huang had done something incredibly dumb and that it was bad for America, but added that he believed there was probably no malicious intention behind the actions.

"Two mistakes don't make a right and I believe Jensen is irreplaceable for America's AI leadership," Maguire wrote.

Musk responded to the post with a brief endorsement, saying, "I agree."

The remarks come as Huang's position at one of the most consequential companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom has come under scrutiny following his personal conduct.

The company's board was reportedly set to meet on Wednesday to decide the future of CEO Jensen Huang as the chipmaker's chief faces fresh allegations of infidelity following reports of an affair with a woman alleged to have spied for China, as per reports.

The board was already conducting an independent investigation after Huang admitted to infidelity in an email to employees.

Huang had an affair with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell, according to the reports. However, this is the second affair allegation reported against him.

They have also claimed that an earlier affair involved a Chinese executive, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, whom US intelligence agencies reportedly believe was a Chinese spy.

However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Nvidia's shares fell as much as 10 per cent in post-market trading in New York on Wednesday and 13 per cent over five days.

If the post-market losses hold, the company is set to slip below $4 trillion in market capitalisation once cash trading resumes.