Rahul Gandhi To Visit Hyderabad For Gig Worker Welfare Programme Launch

Rahul Gandhi to Launch Gig Worker Welfare Initiatives in Hyderabad

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on November 14 to participate in a major programme involving gig and platform workers, with a rally and direct interaction with workers planned near the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The Telangana government is making elaborate arrangements for the programme, during which key rules, regulations and welfare measures under the State's gig workers legislation are expected to be formally launched.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to inaugurate the initiatives and interact directly with gig workers, including delivery executives, cab drivers and other platform-based workers. As part of the preparations, State Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy inspected the proposed venue near Jayabheri and Meenakshi Towers, adjacent to HICC. The ministers reviewed the arrangements and preparedness for the November 14 programme. The event assumes significance as it marks a further step towards implementing the Telangana government's commitments to gig and platform workers.

Legislative Progress for Gig Workers

The Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2026, was enacted earlier this year and came into force on June 2. The notification of the implementing rules and the operationalisation of the welfare board are expected to be key highlights of the programme.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder and State President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), said Rahul Gandhi's visit would be an important occasion for workers, as it relates to commitments made to them during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and subsequent election campaigns.“Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on November 14. To fulfil the promises made to gig and platform workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the elections, legislation was enacted. Now, the rules and welfare board notifications are set to be officially notified. Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate these initiatives on November 14, and the welfare board will take forward the implementation of the rules across Telangana,” Shaik Salauddin said.

Worker-Led Rally and Expectations

He also highlighted the workers' initiative to organise a rally to mark the occasion. Unlike conventional political rallies, the proposed procession is being organised voluntarily by gig and platform workers themselves, without any political involvement.“The workers are willingly participating in this rally to express their happiness. It is a short rally organised by the workers themselves, without any political involvement. They want to celebrate this development and express their appreciation for the steps being taken towards their welfare,” he said.

The programme is expected to provide a platform for workers to raise issues relating to social security, accident insurance, health benefits, livelihood protection, registration and effective grievance redressal mechanisms. Rahul Gandhi's direct interaction with workers is also expected to bring their concerns and expectations into focus. The Telangana government has been according priority to the welfare and social security of gig and platform workers, recognising their growing contribution to the State's urban economy. The proposed welfare measures are aimed at extending institutional support and protection to thousands of workers engaged in app-based services. The November 14 programme, coinciding with the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, is expected to draw participation from gig and platform workers from across Telangana, with the implementation of the welfare framework emerging as its central focus. (ANI)

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