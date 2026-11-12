UP Transformed From Unrest To Celebration Says CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Hails Uttar Pradesh as an Investment Destination

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hailed the state as a destination of investment, saying that it transformed from being a state of 'upadrav' (unrest) into a state of 'utsav' (celebration). CM Yogi virtually attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a new plant of CNH Industrial in Lucknow.

Focus on Youth and Manufacturing

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the project will provide new employment and skill development opportunities for the youth. He said, "I congratulate CNH Industrial on its new plant and also express gratitude for showing its trust in Uttar Pradesh. I believe the project, along with mechanisation and giving new pace to modern manufacturing, will also develop new employment and skill development opportunities for the local youth."

The Rise of the 'UP Bulldozer' Brand

Hailing the anti-encroachment drives in UP, he added, "You must have heard about the 'UP bulldozers'. If the CNH Group manufactures bulldozers and tractors here in UP, there will naturally be a demand for them both as the 'UP bulldozer' has already become a brand in its own."

Political Transformation and Future Outlook

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, Yogi Adityanath also took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying, "The state that has 'Uttar' (answer) in its very name faced many questions before 2017, including migration, ignorance, backwardness, identity, and anarchy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a state of 'upadrav' (unrest) into a state of 'utsav' (celebration)."

He said that with a robust law and order situation, the state is aiming for ease of doing business. "Rule of law has been established in place of the rule of the mafia. Because of robust law and order, Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead in the direction of ease of doing business, fearless business and trust of doing business. Today, companies from across the country and abroad are lining up to invest in the state. Uttar Pradesh has made a new identity as an investment destination," he stated. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a third consecutive term in 2027 in Uttar Pradesh after winning the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. (ANI)

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