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Abu Dhabi Police Arrest Suspect In Dh14-Million Gold Jewellery Fraud Case


Date: 2026-11-12 12:37:39

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a man who defrauded a gold jewellery store of items worth around Dh14 million.

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Khaleej Times

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