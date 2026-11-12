Abu Dhabi Police Arrest Suspect In Dh14-Million Gold Jewellery Fraud Case
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a man who defrauded a gold jewellery store of items worth around Dh14 million.
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