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Tamara Wilkinson


Date: 2026-11-12 12:35:09

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, Monash University
Profile Articles

I am a corporate, regulatory and taxation scholar who specialises in the design of government incentives and their analysis through doctrinal, economic and comparative lenses. My work has focused on the design of government incentives for innovation (Innovation and Venture Capital Law and Policy, The Federation Press, 2016), for increasing early-stage angel financing (Incentivising Angels, Springer, 2019), for increasing venture capital investment (Venture Capital Investment and Government Incentives, Hart Publishing, 2024), and for increasing private investment (Private Investment Law, LexisNexis, 2025). Recent interdisciplinary projects have also focused on the design of incentives to increase diversity in the Australian media landscape (Incentivising Australian Screen Diversity Report, 2024), and the funding options for small-scale, locally-based climate resilience districts.

Experience
  • –present Senior lecturer, Monash University
Education
  • 2022 Monash University, PhD, Law

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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