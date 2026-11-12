Mumbai: Three Arrested For Exploiting Minor Girl Objectionable Videos Found On Phones

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) A serious case of alleged sexual exploitation of minor girls has come to light in Mumbai's Samta Nagar area, where three accused have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, recording obscene videos of her and threatening to make them viral. Two other accused are still absconding.

The case involves a minor girl residing in the Hanuman Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Samta Nagar police station. According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly sexually exploited the girl by threatening to circulate her objectionable videos on social media.

During the investigation, police recovered more than 15 objectionable videos involving minor girls from the mobile phones seized from the accused. The recovery has raised concerns about the possibility of other girls being victimised and prompted police to widen the scope of their investigation.

Police are now examining the videos to establish the identities of the girls involved and determine whether more minors were subjected to similar exploitation. Investigators are also trying to ascertain whether the accused were operating as part of a larger network.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly recorded objectionable videos of the 14-year-old girl and repeatedly threatened to make them public. They allegedly used these threats to continue exploiting the victim.

A total of five people have been identified in connection with the case. Of these, three have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining two accused.

The matter also triggered protests by Bajrang Dal activists, following which the Samta Nagar police initiated action.

Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested three accused. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged exploitation and identify other possible victims.

The recovery of more than 15 objectionable videos from the accused's mobile phones has added a serious dimension to the investigation.

The case has raised concerns over the safety of minor girls in Mumbai, with attention now focused on the police investigation, identification of other potential victims and the arrest of the two absconding accused.