Bitmine Reports $6.3B Net Loss In FY2026 As Ether Falls

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitmine Immersion Technologies has reported a steep fiscal-year loss, reflecting the impact of a weaker Ether market on its large corporate ETH treasury. In its Form 10-K filed Tuesday for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, the company posted a, driven primarily by unrealized declines in its digital asset holdings.

For comparison, Bitmine recorded $348.6 million in net profit in the prior fiscal year. The filing underscores how closely the firm's financial performance is tied to crypto price swings, even when revenue is dominated by staking-related activity.

Bitmine's fiscal-year net loss reached $6.3 billion, largely tied to $6.2 billion of unrealized losses on digital assets. Total assets were reported at $15.4 billion with 5.9 million ETH valued at $14.6 billion at fiscal year-end. Revenue totaled $124.8 million, with staking and validation generating $121.4 million (97% of revenue). Bitmine's Ethereum holdings increased to 6.07 million ETH earlier, representing 4.97% of Ether supply, according to the company's Monday update. Shares closed 2.8% lower at $18.08 on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Finance.

Key takeawaysUnrealized Ether losses drive the bottom line

The centerpiece of Bitmine's filing is the scale of its mark-to-market impact. According to the Form 10-K filed Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bitmine recorded a $6.2 billion unrealized loss on its digital assets, with falling Ether prices cited as the key driver.

This helps explain why net results swung sharply from profit to loss. While staking and validation revenue remained substantial, the company's large ETH exposure meant that changes in Ether's market value still overwhelmed operating gains. In the prior fiscal year, Bitmine posted a $348.6 million net profit, suggesting that a similar magnitude of unrealized asset appreciation was not present during the period reflected in the latest results.

Balance sheet snapshot: large ETH treasury, low liabilities

At fiscal year-end, Bitmine reported $15.4 billion in total assets and $33.7 million in liabilities. The company held 5.9 million ETH, valued at $14.6 billion, indicating that Ether accounts for the majority of its reported asset base.

The filing also lists $545 million in cash and cash equivalents. Beyond crypto, Bitmine held shares in other equity positions, including 211 Bitcoin valued at $16.6 million and investments in Beast Industries shares valued at $186 million and Eightco Holdings shares valued at $77 million.

For investors, the mix matters: a balance sheet weighted heavily toward a single volatile asset can create a disconnect between cash-generating activities (like staking) and reported net income, which is still shaped by valuation changes under accounting rules.

Revenue relies on staking and validation

Despite the large unrealized loss, Bitmine's income statement shows that the company's operating engine continued to generate revenue. The company reported $124.8 million in total revenue, which was higher than the $119.8 million average analyst estimate tracked by Yahoo Finance.

Staking and validation were responsible for nearly all revenue, accounting for $121.4 million or 97% of revenue. That concentration suggests Bitmine's business model is less about broad product sales and more about running staking operations and earning rewards-income that may not fully offset losses when ETH prices decline significantly.

In practical terms, this structure can make Bitmine's earnings profile feel unusual compared with traditional businesses: revenue can be stable or growing in crypto“uptimes,” while net income can still deteriorate sharply during price downturns due to unrealized valuation adjustments.

Ether exposure keeps expanding while investors watch the accounting

Bitmine's latest results follow an earlier corporate update in which the company reported that its holdings had grown to 6.07 million ETH. In that Monday update, Bitmine described the holdings as 4.97% of Ether's supply.

The company also estimated $309 million in annualized rewards tied to 5.23 million ETH it had staked. Separately, the company said in an earlier context that it views 5% of Ether's supply as a“hard cap” for its holdings, a statement made by Chairman Tom Lee during a keynote at Token2049 in Singapore on Oct. 7, according to prior coverage linked in the original materials.

Bitmine's reported increase in ETH holdings before the fiscal-year filing is important, because it shows the company's strategy is continuing even as accounting outcomes remain sensitive to market prices. With the treasury already large, the risk profile for reported earnings is likely to remain dominated by unrealized gains and losses when Ether moves.

On Tuesday, following the filing, Bitmine's shares reportedly closed 2.8% lower at $18.08, bringing the year-to-date decline to 33%, according to Yahoo Finance. The filing was submitted after market close.

Investors should watch whether future 10-K filings show a return of unrealized gains (if Ether rebounds) or whether staking revenue continues to broaden enough to offset valuation swings. The company's“hard cap” framing also sets a ceiling for further treasury growth; how closely Bitmine adheres to that target-and what happens to its reported earnings when ETH volatility increases-will likely be key for interpreting upcoming results.

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