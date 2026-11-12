Cariva Injects AED 30 Million Into Abu Dhabi's Pre-Owned Car Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cariva, a multi-brand pre-owned car dealer backed by Arenco Automotive, officially opened its doors in Al Rahayel Auto City, Abu Dhabi, offering a trusted destination for pre-owned vehicle selection, financing, and ownership services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The dealership will present a diverse inventory to suit different budgets and lifestyles, from family SUVs and crossovers to mid-size sedans for daily commuting and select luxury vehicles. Customers can explore models from brands including Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Ford, Chevrolet, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, with a range designed to meet the needs of Abu Dhabi's growing base of professionals, families and motorists.

The opening coincides with significant demographic and economic growth across the emirate. Official data from the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi shows that the population reached 4.14 million residents in 2024, reflecting a 7.5% annual increase and a 51% expansion over the past decade.

With 54% of residents aged 25 to 44, the emirate's population of working professionals and young families is driving demand for pre-owned cars that offer affordable and practical mobility for daily commutes and family needs. However, finding a suitable vehicle can be challenging, as buyers often face varying inspection standards across private sellers and dealerships.

“With more working professionals and young families looking for reliable pre-owned cars, we recognised the need to make the buying process easier for customers in Abu Dhabi. Buyers need clear information about a vehicle's condition and service history, as well as the opportunity to inspect it on their own terms. Opening our showroom in Abu Dhabi gives us a chance to provide this support within the city and help customers make informed purchasing decisions and to top it all up Cariva provides original manufacturer warranty with most of its vehicles ensuring added peace of mind,” said

Access to reliable information about a car's condition and service history can be limited, leaving buyers uncertain about the vehicle they are purchasing. Cariva aims to address this through itsapproach, bringing together affordable everyday mobility, transparent vehicle information, flexible ownership options and manufacturer-backed warranties. Under this approach,

This launch is part of Cariva's long-term strategy for Abu Dhabi's automotive sector. Having already built its core facilities, the company will invest an additional AED 20-30 million to expand its operations over the next two years, backed by Arenco Automotive.

We view this physical footprint as the foundation for our future in Abu Dhabi,” said Singh.“The work ahead is about scaling our human capital and service capabilities to match growing demand for value-seeking customers within the region.”

Cariva, part of Arenco Automotive, is a UAE-based pre-owned car retail platform redefining how people buy and sell vehicles. Combining advanced technology, certified quality, and customer-centric services, Cariva transforms traditional pre-owned car transactions into a seamless, trustworthy experience.

Cariva focuses on three pillars: human first, customer experience, and operational expansion, featuring AI-driven pricing, and hubs across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The Cariva Certified Program ensures every vehicle undergoes thorough inspection, refurbishment, and manufacturer-backed warranty coverage for guaranteed quality.

Customers can reserve cars online or any of our showrooms, apply for financing, purchase insurance instantly, and book test drives or home delivery. Committed to sustainability and social impact, Cariva invests in automotive recycling, vocational training, and the“Drive for Change” program, where every purchase contributes to positive community and environmental outcomes. Cariva blends technology with a human touch, making pre-owned car ownership as reliable and premium as buying new.

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