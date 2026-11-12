Rabi Season 2026-27: Centre Approves Rs 62,370 Crore Fertiliser Subsidy For Farmers, Check Details

The Centre has announced a key relief package for farmers as the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P & K) fertilisers for the Rabi season 2026-27. This would ensure supply of necessary fertilisers like Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), and NPKS at reasonable rates.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appreciated the decision taken by Cabinet and termed it as a relief to millions of farmers. "This will help in cutting down the cost of agricultural inputs, bringing relief to farmers in terms of savings," she said in a post on social media platform X.

Rs 62,370 Crore Fertiliser Subsidy Approved For Rabi Season 2026-27

The Union Cabinet has cleared the ad-hoc budgetary provision of Rs 62,370.02 crore for providing Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) for P & K fertilisers for the Rabi season 2026-27. This is an increase from last Rabi season of 2025-26 where only Rs 37,952.29 crore was provided for similar purpose.

The new rates shall be effective from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. This will ensure supply of necessary fertilisers like DAP and NPKS.

The government has kept in mind the price volatility in international market and raw material cost for fertiliser to avoid burden on Indian farmers due to fluctuating world price.

DAP And NPKS Fertilisers: What Benefits Will Farmers Get?

Farmers will get benefit on DAP and various grades of NPKS fertilisers. These nutrients are required for growing major Rabi crops like wheat, mustard and gram.

Availability of fertilisers on time ensures healthy growth and better productivity of crops. Increase in fertiliser price can impact cultivating cost, hence subsidies from government are very important.

The central government provides subsidies to fertiliser manufacturers and importers at fixed rates under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme. This ensures fertilisers are available to farmers at reasonable prices. Presently, 28 grades of P & K fertilisers are covered under this scheme which includes DAP. It was launched on April 1, 2010.

CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes Centre's Decision

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called this decision a significant step towards ensuring financial strength of farmers. "Ensuring lower cultivation cost, higher income to farmers and making agricultural communities prosperous are our priority in Prime Ministers vision," she added.

This latest decision is expected to ensure availability of fertilisers at reasonable price For Rabi Season. It will help farmers in coping with increasing agricultural input prices.