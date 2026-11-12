Reporter Asks Trump 'How Does It Feel To Be A Loser?' After Democrats Take Control Of Congress (WATCH)

A reporter from Sky News put a blunt question to US President Donald Trump on Friday as he left the White House, asking how it felt to be a loser. The president did not answer.

The exchange took place on November 6, 2026, as Trump was walking from the White House towards Marine One. The question came from Dominic Waghorn, the network's international affairs editor, who called out to the president as he made his way across the lawn.

The timing was not accidental. The US midterm elections had just concluded, and the results were severe for the president's party. The Democratic Party won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, a sweep that reshaped the balance of power in Washington.

Beyond the national picture, the results carried a personal dimension for Trump. Several candidates he had personally endorsed and campaigned for lost their races, undercutting the argument that his support could carry a candidate over the line. Races where he had invested political capital, including appearances and public endorsements, did not go the way his team had projected.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NEWS9 (@news9live)

Video of the moment shows the president continuing his walk without breaking stride. He did not turn his head, did not slow down and did not offer any response to the question. He moved towards the helicopter and boarded it, leaving the remark hanging in the air.

The clip has since circulated widely online, with the question itself becoming the focal point of discussion. Waghorn's phrasing was direct in a way that most White House exchanges are not, and the president's silence in response gave the footage a second layer that a verbal reply would have removed.

Midterm elections traditionally function as a verdict on the sitting president, and this cycle followed that pattern. Control of both chambers shifting to the opposition party limits what the White House can pursue legislatively and opens the door to oversight proceedings that were previously blocked.

For Trump, the outcome also raises questions about his influence within his own party heading into the next cycle. Candidates who tied themselves closely to him did not uniformly benefit, and some of the losses came in seats that had been considered competitive rather than safely held.

The White House has not issued a statement on the exchange with the reporter. No response has been provided on the president's behalf regarding the question or the election results as characterised in it.