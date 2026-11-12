Jay Bhanushali Slams Bigg Boss 20 Contestants Over Daughter Tara Remarks

Jay Bhanushali Criticises Bigg Boss 20 Over Daughter Controversy

Actor Jay Bhanushali has strongly criticised contestants of Bigg Boss 20 after his seven-year-old daughter, Tara, was dragged into an argument involving his ex-wife, actor Mahhi Vij. Expressing his disappointment over the remarks made during a provocation task, Jay announced that he would no longer let his children watch the reality show.

Jay Bhanushali's Statement on Social Media

Taking to social media, Jay shared a strongly worded statement, clarifying that his reaction was not about the contestants' gameplay but about protecting his children from negativity. In the caption accompanying his post, he wrote, "My Kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all please don't tag me or my kids in any of this negativity...this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids."

The Incident Inside Bigg Boss 20

The controversy reportedly erupted during a provocation task in the Bigg Boss 20 house, where contestants attempted to provoke one another. During the task, remarks involving Mahhi's motherhood and her daughter Tara became part of the discussion. According to Jay's statement, Yung DSA spoke about Tara growing up and feeling ashamed of her mother's actions. Kanika Mann reportedly said she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, while Love Gill's mother brought Tara into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone made similar remarks about her daughter.

Jay Bhanushali Defends His Daughter

Reacting to the comments, Jay questioned why a child was being brought into a disagreement between contestants. "Tara is 7 years old baby she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense," he wrote. The actor also made it clear that he had initially decided not to comment on anyone's gameplay or share opinions about individual contestants. He added that he would support Mahhi wherever needed.

Distinguishing Gameplay from Personal Attacks

However, he drew a distinction between criticising a contestant's performance and making personal remarks about their family. "Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary," Jay stated. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

He further expressed concern about the impact such conversations could have on his children, particularly Tara, whose name was repeatedly brought up in discussions targeting Mahhi. "As a father, I don't want my children growing up with a trauma that Tara's name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children's peace and innocence will always come first," he added. Concluding his statement, Jay reiterated his decision to keep his children away from the reality show and signed off by writing, "Good bye BIGG BOSS 20". (ANI)

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