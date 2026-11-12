Kolkata Set To Host 19Th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention In 2027

West Bengal Welcomes Hosting Rights

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the state an opportunity to host the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Kolkata from January 7 to 9, 2027, describing the event as a major opportunity to showcase a new Bengal before the world. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh said that following the political changes in West Bengal, the state had attracted global attention and that hosting the prestigious convention would provide an opportunity to strengthen its image.

"This is a great opportunity for Bengal. Following the changes that have taken place in Bengal, the entire world has its eyes fixed here. I thank the central government and Prime Minister Modi for giving Bengal the opportunity to host this event... The cooperation of all is needed to build a new Bengal. This is a major opportunity for us," he said.

Event Details and Leadership

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, while President Droupadi Murmu would preside over the valedictory session and confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. The announcement was made on Wednesday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari jointly launched the official website for the 19th PBD Convention in New Delhi, marking the commencement of online registrations for the three-day event.

According to the MEA press release, the three-day convention will be organised in partnership with the Government of West Bengal and will commence with the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is a flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform for engaging with the Indian diaspora across the world. Celebrated annually on January 9, the occasion commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

Historical Significance of the Venue

Speaking at the website launch, Jaishankar highlighted Kolkata's historical connection with the Indian diaspora and said the city holds a special place in both India's history and that of overseas Indians. "I am particularly pleased that Kolkata will host the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas because Kolkata occupies a very special place both in the history of India and in the history of the Indian diaspora. From here, many Indians set sail for Mauritius, Fiji, the Caribbean, and other destinations, carrying with them their languages, customs, and faith. Their journeys, often marked by sacrifice and hardship, actually laid the foundations of a global Indian presence," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

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