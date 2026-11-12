Punjab Kings Welcome Hardik Pandya As Arshdeep Singh Moves To Mumbai

Hardik Pandya Joins Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) chairman Ness Wadia welcomed all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the team, citing him as a valuable asset, bringing his "premium level of experience and a championship mindset" as they eye their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. After days of speculation and debates, the much-anticipated trade between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been completed. While MI have let go of their star all-rounder and multi-time champion Hardik Pandya, the two-time finalists Punjab have traded their homegrown left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to the other side. Hardik will join PBKS at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will join MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Ness Wadia Welcomes Pandya

Speaking in a statement, Ness welcomed Hardik to the team, saying, "Hardik is a proven match-winner. His ability to contribute across different roles makes him a valuable addition to the Punjab Kings squad. With three ICC trophies and five IPL titles to his name, he brings a premium level of experience and a championship mindset as we work towards our goal of becoming champions. We are delighted to welcome him to the family.”

Arshdeep Singh Moves to Mumbai

On the left-armer pacer Arshdeep, a homegrown PBKS talent associated with the side since his IPL debut in 2019 who has now become the leading Indian wicket-taker in T20Is, Ness said that his journey with the franchise was a "special one" and they are proud of what he has achieved both at franchise and international cricket. He also extended his wishes to Arshdeep and his actor-model partner Samreen Kaur, who announced their engagement on social media just hours after the trade on Wednesday.

"Arshdeep's journey has been a special one for Punjab Kings, and we are incredibly proud of all that he has achieved, both with the franchise and for Indian cricket. While we are sad to see him move on, we wish him continued success with his new franchise. We also extend our warmest wishes to Arshdeep and Samreen as they begin this exciting new chapter together," he said.

Reflecting on Pandya's Career

Pandya's trade brings the curtain down on his second stint with MI, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles. Having first joined MI in 2015, Pandya developed into one of the league's most impactful all-alternators, contributing with both bat and ball during the team's title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. After seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impact as captain, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season. GT also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy.

Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his value as a proven match-winner. However, Hardik's second stint with MI spanning three seasons was underwhelming, as he could score only 647 runs in 39 matches and 35 innings at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82, with a best score of 48*. He took 29 wickets in 39 matches at an average of over 34, with a five-wicket haul to his name. In the 2025 season, MI did reach the playoffs but finished at the bottom and in 9th place in the 2024 and 2026 seasons, respectively, under Hardik's captaincy.

Arshdeep's Impact

Arshdeep, meanwhile, moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition's leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS' all-time leading wicket-taker. Arshdeep's ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball and deliver under pressure in the death overs has made him a key component of Punjab's bowling attack. He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver across different phases of an innings will add considerable depth to MI's bowling attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)