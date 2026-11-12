WCC To Launch Historic T20 Franchise League For Cricket Growth In China

New Era for Cricket in China

Cricket in China has long held ambitions of reaching a wider mainstream audience, waiting for the right opportunity to accelerate its growth. That moment may now be approaching. The World Championship of Cricket (WCC), in association with Dongyuehui Sports, is preparing to usher in a new era for the sport in China through the launch of a landmark franchise-based competition. In a first for the country, a world-class, Eight-team Legends T20 franchise league is set to be introduced, representing a significant step in cricket's global expansion and opening exciting new possibilities for the game in China. The inaugural edition is planned for May 2027, bringing together some of the sport's most celebrated former international stars. With the International Cricket Council (ICC) identifying new growth markets for the sport, the timing could not be more significant. Cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games provides additional momentum, creating an opportunity for China to accelerate its cricketing development and play a meaningful role in the sport's global growth story.

Partnership and Vision for Growth

The foundation for this ambitious venture was established through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in October 2026 between WCC and Dongyuehui Sports, operator of the Shaxi Town Cricket Centre in Taicang, Jiangsu Province. The agreement was signed by Praveen Sharma, Chairman of WCC, and Yonghui Tong, Chairman of Dongyuehui Sports. Beyond hosting a marquee international competition, the initiative reflects a broader vision of making cricket a truly global sport by introducing it to new markets and audiences.

Praveen Sharma, Chairman of WCC, said in a press release, "Cricket has the unique ability to connect people across cultures and borders, and China presents one of the most exciting opportunities for the sport's future growth. We are seeking the support of the Local Authorities and, through our partnership with Dongyuehui Sports, we are committed to delivering a world-class cricketing experience and creating a platform that can inspire the next generation of players and fans. This agreement marks an important milestone in turning that vision into reality."

Amandeep Singh, Founder of WCC, said,“Taking WCC to China has been an ambition from the beginning. Today's signing brings that ambition a step closer. We want to give fans the chance to watch celebrated cricketers in action and introduce new audiences to the excitement of the game. We look forward to working with our partners in Taicang to make the inaugural edition something special.”

League Management and Future Opportunities

WCC is promoted by the owners of the World Tennis League (WTL), Stars Golf League (SGL) and World Padel League (WPL), bringing extensive experience in developing and managing international franchise sporting events. Combined with the local expertise and infrastructure developed by Dongyuehui Sports, the league is expected to bring world-class cricket closer to China's growing sporting audience while generating increased interest and participation in the game.

Yonghui Tong, Chairman of Dongyuehui Sports, said, "Our vision is to establish China as a destination for major international sporting events, and to position the Shaxi Town Cricket Centre as the leading home of cricket in the country. Partnering with WCC allows us to introduce some of the biggest names in world cricket to Chinese fans, inspire greater participation in the sport, and create a lasting legacy for cricket's growth in China."

For China's emerging cricketers, the league could provide a unique opportunity to learn from some of the game's most accomplished players, many of whom have competed at the highest level, including the ICC Cricket World Cup. While these legends have played around the world, the WCC Legends League will mark the first time many of them experience competing in China. As a franchise-based competition, WCC also presents opportunities for private investors and investment funds to participate in cricket's expansion into China through franchise ownership, strategic partnerships and commercial investment in one of the world's largest consumer markets. China may be about to embark on a new innings in its sporting journey, one that has the potential to bring cricket closer than ever to its ambition of becoming a truly global game. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)