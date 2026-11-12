MP: Massive Fire Engulfs Katni Timber Yard, Wood Worth Lakhs Destroyed

MENAFN - IANS) Katni, Nov 12 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at Ahuja Timber Yard in the Imaliya area of Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, destroying a large quantity of timber and causing losses estimated at several lakhs of rupees, officials said.

The fire spread rapidly across the timber yard, engulfing the stored wooden material and triggering an extensive firefighting operation.

Around 17 to 20 fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control as firefighters struggled to contain the flames.

The large quantity of timber stored at the premises reportedly fuelled the fire, making the operation challenging. Firefighters worked continuously to douse the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading to adjoining areas.

The incident triggered concern in the surrounding locality as thick smoke billowed from the site.

The scale of the fire required the mobilisation of a large number of firefighting vehicles and personnel. An official said that around 17 to 20 fire tenders had been pressed into service to control the blaze, and efforts were being made to extinguish the fire completely.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Officials are expected to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident after the firefighting operation is completed. The extent of the damage is also yet to be formally assessed.

A detailed assessment will determine the quantity of timber destroyed and the financial losses suffered by the timber yard.

There was no confirmed information about casualties or injuries in the incident.

The incident comes amid concerns over fire safety at premises storing large quantities of combustible materials, where a fire can spread rapidly and pose challenges for emergency response teams.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the losses are awaited.

Recently, 12 members of two families, including a two-month-old infant, children and elderly persons, were killed in two separate fire incidents in Katni and Seoni districts on Diwali night, turning the festival of lights into a night of mourning for their families and neighbours.