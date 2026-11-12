Mayuranathar Temple Celebrates Mayilamman Poojai With Great Fervour

Mayilamman Poojai Performed with Religious Fervour

November 12 (ANI): The traditional Mayilamman Poojai, an important event of the Thula Utsavam at the Mayuranathar Temple in Mayiladuthurai, was performed with religious fervour. As part of the ritual, Goddess Abayambikai worshipped Lord Shiva in the form of a peacock, followed by the enactment of the mythological events of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi performing Gowri Thandavam. Goddess Abayambikai was subsequently relieved of her curse and restored to her divine form. The rituals concluded with elaborate Shodasa Deepa Aradhanai. A large number of devotees participated in the celebrations and offered prayers.

The 1,500-year-old Mayuranathar Temple, which belongs to the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, is located in Mayiladuthurai district. The temple is revered for its hymns sung by the Saivite saints (Samaya Kuravargal). According to mythology, Goddess Abayambikai, after being separated from Lord Shiva, worshipped Him in the form of a peacock in Mayiladuthurai and was reunited with Him. It is believed that the town derived its name from this legend, with Mayiladuthurai meaning the place where the peacock danced.

Details of the Thula Utsavam Celebrations

The annual Cauvery Thula Utsavam, celebrated during the Tamil month of Aippasi, is observed with great grandeur at the temple. The festival commenced with the hoisting of the temple flag on the 7th. As part of the fifth-day celebrations, the significant Mayilamman Poojai was performed. On this occasion, Goddess Abayambikai was depicted worshipping Lord Shiva in the form of a peacock at the temple shrine last night. This was followed by Maha Deepa Aradhanai.

Subsequently, the mythological episodes of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi performing Mayura Thandavam and Gowri Thandavam were ceremonially enacted. At the Natarajar shrine, the divine spectacle of Gowri Thandavam, with the Goddess in the form of a peacock, was performed, followed by Maha Deepa Aradhanai. Thereafter, the ritual depicting Goddess Abayambikai being relieved of her curse and regaining her original divine form was performed. This was followed by Maha Deepa Aradhanai, Shodasa Deepa Aradhanai and Panchamukha Deepa Aradhanai. A large number of devotees witnessed the special Mayilamman Poojai and offered prayers.

The other major events of the festival include the Thirukalyana Utsavam on November 13, the procession of the Panchamoorthis and the temple car festival on November 15, and the famous Kadaimuga Theerthavari festival on November 16. (ANI)

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