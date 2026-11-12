Nagpur Youths Fire Diwali Rockets From Moving Mopeds For Reels, 4 Detained

Diwali celebrations in Nagpur took an alarming turn after a group of youngsters allegedly performed a dangerous firecracker stunt on a public road to create content for social media.

A video that surfaced online shows two mopeds moving along a road while the riders and other occupants light and launch fireworks. The rockets are fired while the vehicles are still in motion, creating a potentially hazardous situation for other road users.

The incident reportedly took place during the festive celebrations, with the footage later uploaded to Instagram. The video quickly attracted attention, triggering concerns over the growing tendency to perform risky activities for online popularity.

Viral video prompts traffic police investigation, four detained

After the video circulated widely on social media, Nagpur traffic police initiated an investigation to identify the individuals involved and trace the vehicles used in the stunt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mirkelkar directed traffic officials to examine the footage and establish the identities of those seen in it.

Using technical information gathered during the investigation, police traced both mopeds to the Indora traffic zone.

Subsequently, four people, including two adults and two minors, were detained in connection with the incident.

The investigation highlights the seriousness of performing dangerous stunts on public roads, particularly when such activities can put unsuspecting commuters and pedestrians at risk.

Social media attention raises concerns over reckless behaviour

The incident has once again brought attention to the risks associated with creating viral content without considering public safety.

While Instagram reels and short-form videos have become popular ways for young people to showcase their creativity, incidents like this demonstrate how the pursuit of likes, views and online recognition can encourage dangerous behaviour.

Launching fireworks from moving vehicles is particularly risky because rockets can change direction unpredictably and potentially cause injuries, road accidents or fires.

Public roads are shared spaces, and such stunts can endanger not only the people performing them but also pedestrians, motorists and nearby residents.