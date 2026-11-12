MENAFN - GetNews)"Changzhou Soochee Transmission Technology Co., Ltd."Changzhou Soochee Transmission Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Soochee brand, has supplied industrial AC motors since 2009. Based in Changzhou, China, the company offers INNOMOTICS, Siemens, ABB, TECO, and BEIDE electric motors, gear reducers, gearmotors, and frequency converters. Serving global B2B buyers, wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers, Soochee focuses on reliable product sourcing and industrial transmission solutions, with a strong presence in Southeast Asian markets.

Changzhou, Jiangsu, China – November 11, 2026 – Changzhou Soochee Transmission Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Soochee brand, today highlighted its industrial motor and transmission product portfolio for international industrial buyers, equipment manufacturers, engineering companies, wholesalers, and distributors. Based in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, the company has been active in the AC motor business since 2009 and supplies a range of industrial electric motors, gear reducers, geared motors, and frequency converters associated with established international brands, including INNOMOTICS, ABB, TECO, and BEIDE.

The company's product portfolio addresses purchasing requirements across several industrial applications, including manufacturing, automotive production, food processing, power generation, material handling, and industrial machinery. Its business activities focus on supplying products to international customers seeking electric motor and transmission equipment, with particular attention to buyers in Southeast Asia and other overseas markets.

Industrial Motor and Transmission Products for International Procurement

Industrial equipment buyers often need to evaluate several factors before selecting a motor or transmission supplier. These include product specifications, rated power, operating voltage, rotational speed, torque requirements, installation dimensions, operating environment, delivery arrangements, and long-term maintenance considerations.

Soochee's product range covers multiple categories designed to address these purchasing requirements.

Its electric motor offerings include low-voltage motors, high-voltage motors, variable-frequency motors, explosion-proof motors, and brake motors. These products serve different operating conditions and industrial equipment configurations. Depending on the application, buyers can consider factors such as motor efficiency, insulation class, protection rating, starting characteristics, cooling method, and compatibility with the driven machinery.

For customers sourcing ABB electric motors, INNOMOTICS electric motors, or TECO electric motors, Soochee provides product sourcing and supply services through its industrial motor business. Buyers searching for an ABB electromotor supplier, INNOMOTICS electromotor supplier, or TECO electromotor supplier in China can contact the company to discuss product models, technical requirements, and purchasing specifications.

The company also supplies speed reducers and geared motor products, including helical geared motors, cycloidal reducers, and gear reducers designed for plastic extrusion machinery. These products are relevant to industrial applications requiring controlled rotational speed, torque transmission, and mechanical power conversion.

INNOMOTICS and Siemens Reducers for Industrial Applications

Gear reducers play an important role in industrial transmission systems by adjusting output speed and torque to match machinery operating requirements. The correct reducer selection depends on several technical parameters, including input power, reduction ratio, output torque, service factor, mounting arrangement, shaft configuration, and operating conditions.

Soochee includes INNOMOTICS and Siemens-related reducer products in its industrial sourcing portfolio. Buyers researching INNOMOTICS reducers, China INNOMOTICS reducers, or Siemens reducers can contact the company to inquire about product availability and specifications.

Searches for an INNOMOTICS reducers supplier, INNOMOTICS reducers distributor, Siemens reducers supplier, or China Siemens reducers often reflect the purchasing needs of machinery manufacturers, engineering contractors, equipment maintenance departments, and industrial wholesalers.

For these customers, the selection process should begin with the actual application rather than the brand name alone. Important considerations include the required transmission ratio, motor power, output torque, installation position, shaft dimensions, load characteristics, and expected operating hours.

Soochee works with customers to identify relevant product categories and discuss the specifications required for their equipment. For machinery manufacturers and industrial procurement departments, this approach helps establish a clearer technical basis before requesting quotations or placing orders.

The company's range of reducer products also includes gear reducers specifically intended for plastic extruding machines, where stable transmission performance and appropriate torque characteristics are important to the production process.

ABB and TECO Frequency Converters for Motor Control

Frequency converters are widely used in industrial facilities to regulate AC motor speed and support different operating requirements. Applications include pumps, fans, conveyors, production machinery, and other motor-driven equipment.

Soochee supplies frequency converter products associated with ABB and TECO, as well as INNOMOTICS-related frequency converter products within its sourcing portfolio.

Customers searching for an ABB frequency converter supplier, China ABB frequency converter, TECO frequency converter supplier, or INNOMOTICS frequency converter supplier can contact Soochee for product inquiries and purchasing discussions.

Frequency converter selection requires attention to motor rated power, input voltage, output current, frequency range, overload capacity, control method, installation environment, and compatibility with the connected motor.

For example, a frequency converter used in a conveyor system may have different operating requirements from one used in a centrifugal pump or industrial ventilation system. The load characteristics and required speed-control range should therefore be considered during product selection.

For purchasing departments and engineering teams, obtaining accurate technical information before procurement can help reduce model selection errors and improve equipment compatibility.

Soochee's frequency converter supply activities complement its electric motor and reducer product categories, allowing industrial customers to discuss related motor and transmission requirements with one supplier.

Supporting Industrial Buyers, Wholesalers, and Distributors

International B2B purchasing involves more than identifying a product and comparing its quoted price. Buyers also need to consider supplier communication, technical documentation, model identification, product availability, delivery arrangements, and after-sales coordination.

Soochee serves different categories of industrial customers, including trading companies, automotive manufacturers, food processing plants, large power stations, and other industrial enterprises.

Its international customer base includes markets such as Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and Australia, with Southeast Asian countries representing an important proportion of its overseas business.

For importers and wholesalers, sourcing from China can provide access to a broad industrial supply market. However, purchasing decisions should be based on product specifications, supplier capabilities, commercial terms, and the suitability of the proposed equipment for the intended application.

Customers looking for INNOMOTICS reducers wholesalers, Siemens reducers distributors, ABB frequency converter wholesalers, TECO frequency converter vendors, or industrial motor suppliers in China can approach Soochee with their requirements.

The company also welcomes inquiries from international trading companies and distributors interested in discussing recurring purchasing requirements, product sourcing arrangements, and industrial equipment supply.

Its annual sales have reached approximately US$2.6 million, reflecting its established participation in the industrial motor and transmission equipment market.

Product Selection and Technical Considerations

Choosing the correct electric motor or transmission component is essential to the performance of industrial machinery. A product that does not match the actual operating conditions may result in excessive current, overheating, mechanical stress, reduced efficiency, or premature equipment failure.

When purchasing electric motors, customers should verify rated voltage, rated power, frequency, speed, current, mounting type, insulation class, protection rating, and operating environment.

For explosion-proof motors, the applicable hazardous-area classification and required explosion-protection certification must also be confirmed before installation.

For brake motors, the braking torque, release mechanism, operating frequency, and application requirements should be considered. Variable-frequency motor applications require attention to the motor's suitability for inverter operation and the characteristics of the control system.

Reducer selection involves checking the reduction ratio, output speed, output torque, service factor, mounting dimensions, shaft arrangement, and mechanical load.

Frequency converter procurement should similarly take into account the connected motor's electrical characteristics, load type, control requirements, and installation conditions.

Soochee encourages customers to provide detailed technical specifications when requesting quotations. Model numbers, equipment drawings, motor nameplate information, operating conditions, and required quantities can help clarify purchasing requirements and facilitate communication between buyers and suppliers.

Serving Southeast Asian and International Markets

Southeast Asia continues to represent an important market for industrial equipment sourcing, supported by manufacturing activity across sectors such as automotive production, food processing, industrial machinery, infrastructure, and energy.

Countries including Indonesia, Thailand, and other regional markets have diverse requirements for electric motors, gear reducers, and motor-control equipment.

Industrial buyers in these markets may search for China INNOMOTICS gearmotor suppliers, ABB electric motor suppliers, TECO gearmotor vendors, Siemens reducer distributors, and frequency converter wholesalers when evaluating overseas procurement options.

Soochee's location in Changzhou, within China's Yangtze River Delta industrial region, provides its business with access to an established manufacturing and industrial supply environment.

The company continues to focus on serving international customers seeking industrial motor and transmission products from China. Its product categories and brand-related sourcing activities are intended to address a range of procurement requirements, from individual replacement motors to equipment-related purchasing projects.

For buyers evaluating the best INNOMOTICS reducers, top Siemens reducers, or suitable ABB and TECO motor-control products, the company recommends comparing technical specifications and application suitability rather than relying solely on product descriptions or general rankings.

Contact Soochee for Industrial Motor and Reducer Inquiries

Changzhou Soochee Transmission Technology Co., Ltd. welcomes inquiries from overseas importers, industrial distributors, wholesalers, equipment manufacturers, engineering companies, and end users.

Customers interested in INNOMOTICS reducers, Siemens reducers, ABB frequency converters, TECO frequency converters, ABB electric motors, TECO gearmotors, and INNOMOTICS gearmotors can contact the company directly to discuss product models, technical specifications, quantities, and quotation requirements.

About The Company

Changzhou Soochee Transmission Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based industrial motor and transmission equipment supplier operating under the Soochee brand. The company has been engaged in the AC motor business since 2009, supplying electric motors, gear reducers, geared motors, frequency converters, and related industrial products associated with brands including INNOMOTICS, ABB, TECO, and BEIDE. Based in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, the company serves international trading companies, industrial manufacturers, and end users across multiple overseas markets. Its mission is to provide suitable industrial motor and transmission solutions, dependable product sourcing, and professional service to customers worldwide.