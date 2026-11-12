MENAFN - GetNews) The healthcare marketing agency, part of SEO Pages, gives every clinic a free 20-check visibility scan before any sales call.

London, England, UK - November 11, 2026 - Fully Booked Clinics, a healthcare marketing agency for UK private clinics, has launched at co. The agency runs Google Ads, Meta ads, local and programmatic SEO, and clinic websites for independent dental practices, aesthetics clinics, and physiotherapy, chiropractic and osteopathy clinics.

More patients now pay for their care. In a Healthwatch England poll published in March 2026, 32% of people in England said they had used private dentistry in the past year, up from 22% in 2023. Independent practices make up around 65% of UK dental practices, according to the Competition and Markets Authority. Fully Booked Clinics works with these owner-led clinics, and not with NHS-only practices or large chains that run their own marketing.

A free scan before any sales call

Clinic owners start with a free visibility scan at rel="nofollow" href="scan/" co/sca. The scan runs 20 checks across Google Maps, Google Search, ads, reviews and the clinic's website, usually in under a minute, and emails the report to the owner. It shows whether the clinic runs Google ads, what a click on its main treatment is likely to cost, and where it appears in search results and on Maps. The scan reads public data only. Nobody calls the clinic first.

Written to the rules clinics advertise under

Dentists and aesthetics clinics follow stricter advertising rules than most businesses. Fully Booked Clinics writes every campaign to GDC guidance for dentists, the ASA's CAP Code, and the rules that ban advertising prescription-only medicines, such as Botox, to the public. The agency publishes the rules it works to at co/compliance/.

The clinic keeps control

Each clinic owns its Google Ads account and pays Google and Meta directly, so ad spend never passes through the agency. Clients see rankings, enquiries and visibility in AI search on a live dashboard. Fully Booked Clinics does not guarantee rankings, patient numbers or ad results.

Richard Thomas-Pryce, founder of Fully Booked Clinics, said:

“A clinic owner should see where they stand before anyone tries to sell them anything. So the scan comes first, the ad account stays in the clinic's name, and the spend goes straight to Google. If an ad breaks the advertising rules, the clinic carries the risk. We write to those rules from the first draft.”

The site also carries free resources for clinic owners and journalists. They include a Google Ads cost calculator, a checker for marketing agency contracts, and a page of more than 90 UK dental market statistics. Each statistic links to its source, and the page is refreshed every quarter.

About Fully Booked Clinics

Fully Booked Clinics is the digital growth partner for UK private clinics, specialising in dental practices, aesthetics clinics and physiotherapy, chiropractic and osteopathy clinics. We bring in new private patients through Google Ads, Meta ads, local and programmatic SEO, and clinic websites built to rank. Every campaign is written to the advertising rules clinics work under, including GDC guidance for dentists and the ban on advertising prescription-only medicines such as Botox to the public. Every clinic starts with a free visibility scan showing whether it runs Google ads, what clicks on its main treatment are likely to cost and where it sits in search and on Maps, and every client gets a live dashboard of rankings, enquiries and AI search visibility. We never guarantee rankings or patient numbers. Fully Booked Clinics is part of SEO Pages, a UK digital marketing agency.

About SEO Pages

Fully Booked Clinics is a brand of SEO Pages Ltd (company number 14129018), a UK digital marketing agency founded by Richard Thomas-Pryce.

Links



Website:

Free clinic visibility scan: scan/ LinkedIn:

Media contact

Richard Thomas-Pryce, Founder Email:...