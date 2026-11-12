The First CMG World Robot Mount Tai Mountain Competition Announced Its Hosting Achievements

MENAFN - GetNews)On November 10, the Information Office of Tai'an Municipal People's Government held a press conference to introduce the results and follow-up measures of the first CMG World Robot Climbing Mount Taishan Competition. On November 2, Tai'an held the first CMG World Robot Climbing Mount Taishan Competition. During the event, a series of activities were held, including a conference for the development and cooperation of the embodied intelligence industry, a fund empowerment docking conference, and an industrial ecology exhibition, achieving multiple results in competition and industry docking.

The event introduced a new scenario for robot field testing in mountainous terrain, creating a natural testing ground for mountain environments to focus on evaluating core performance aspects such as robot motion control, environmental perception, and load-bearing endurance. A total of 89 teams participated, achieving an overall completion rate of 86.5%.

A batch of industrial cooperation projects were implemented during the event, with 110 companies participating in the embodied intelligence industry ecosystem exhibition. A total of 28 industrial projects were signed in a concentrated session. Three industrial funds were invested and signed, and multiple robotics enterprises reached credit cooperation agreements with financial institutions.

The event established a platform for technical exchange and scenario innovation, inviting experts from renowned universities, research institutes, and industry enterprises to engage in discussions and seminars on embodied intelligence technology pathways and scenario applications. Over 100 scenario lists have been published, covering areas such as forest fire prevention, mountain operation and maintenance, and cultural tourism services.

The event garnered significant media attention, highlighting the synergistic effects between sports and cultural tourism. The live-streamed event attracted over 16 million viewers, with cumulative online views reaching 450 million. Ninety-eight related topics trended on major platforms. The event spurred a surge in cultural tourism, with exoskeleton robot experiences emerging as a popular attraction at Mount Taishan.

The press conference stated that Tai'an City will continue to amplify the driving effect of major events by scientifically and orderly opening selected areas of Mount Taishan and related robot training facilities for free, providing real-world training and testing conditions for domestic and international robotics enterprises and research institutions. It will also coordinate efforts to align scene supply and demand, support data computing power, and ensure on-site service guarantees.

On the basis of free and orderly opening of relevant venues, Tai'an will optimize robot training and testing supporting services. Focusing on Mount Taishan forest fire prevention, cultural and tourism services, business consumption, cultural and museum venues, forest management and protection and other aspects, release application scenarios in batches to explore potential cooperation opportunities. At the same time, we will establish a city level computing power dispatch platform, integrate local artificial intelligence data resources, collect and share mountain real-life datasets, reduce enterprise data collection and trial and error costs, and increase project landing service guarantees.

About The first CMG World Robot Climbing Mount Taishan Competition

On November 2, the first CMG World Robot Climbing Mount Taishan Competition was held in Tai'an, Shandong Province. Nearly 90 robot teams with the latest scientific research achievements launched a climbing challenge to Mount Taishan. This is also the world's first mountain real-life intelligent robot competition.