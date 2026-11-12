Comfort Before The Spotlight: EKOUAER Supports Runway For Recovery During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - GetNews) The sleepwear and loungewear brand gifted pajama sets to models at the October 29 Boston event, adding comfort to an evening of courage, remembrance and hope.

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2026 - EKOUAER supported Runway for Recovery' s October 29 fashion show in Boston by gifting pajama sets to participating models. Held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event brought together people and families affected by breast cancer.

According to the organizers' post-event recap, the evening welcomed 1,000 guests, celebrated 175 models and raised $1.2 million, with donations still coming in. These figures reflect the event's overall results and collective community support.

The pajama sets were placed in special bags for models at check-in, together with personalized thank-you notes. Some models wore the pajamas while having their hair and makeup done, bringing the idea of 'Comfort Before the Spotlight' into the show's preparations.

The organizing team reported a warm response to the gifts, including Instagram Stories showing participants unboxing their pajamas. It also acknowledged EKOUAER' s support on social media, on large digital screens before the show and in the printed event program.

One model's feedback, relayed by the organizers, described the gift as a comforting reminder of kindness and support during the experience of cancer. The response showed how a practical gift could help participants feel seen and cared for.

Runway for Recovery supports families affected by breast cancer by building community, celebrating survivors, honoring loved ones and funding families. For EKOUAER, whose message is 'Comfort. No Compromise.,' the collaboration turned everyday comfort into a simple act of care-'Wrapped in Comfort. Ready to Shine.'

About EKOUAER

Founded in 2015, EKOUAER is a sleepwear and loungewear brand focused on comfort for everyday life. Guided by 'Comfort. No Compromise.,' the brand creates clothing designed to accompany women from moments at home to daily life beyond it.

About Runway for Recovery

Runway for Recovery is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing families with a continuum of support along their journey with breast cancer. Through events and services, it creates community, celebrates survivors, honors legacies and funds families.