Miami Entrepreneur George Llizo Is Building His Next Chapter At The Intersection Of Technology, Finance, And Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)George Llizo CEO Quantivix The founder of Quantivix is pursuing a technology-driven vision that connects entrepreneurship, advanced analytics, and systematic financial research.

MIAMI, FL - November 11, 2026 - Miami entrepreneur George Llizo is building his next venture at the intersection of three rapidly evolving fields: artificial intelligence, financial technology, and quantitative research.

Through Quantivix, Llizo is pursuing the development of a research-driven investment firm focused on combining modern technology with disciplined financial-market analysis.

His latest venture reflects a professional journey rooted in digital innovation, business strategy, and the belief that technology can transform established industries.

An Entrepreneurial Foundation

Llizo developed his professional experience in digital marketing and advertising, an industry that has experienced substantial transformation through technology.

His work involved brand development, digital strategy, analytics, and marketing initiatives across competitive business environments.

Over time, his interest expanded beyond individual marketing campaigns to the systems and technologies that influence business performance.

Through Llizo Marketing, Llizo pursued opportunities to apply digital platforms, automation, and data-driven strategies to business challenges.

That analytical perspective became a foundation for his subsequent interest in financial markets.

A New Direction in Quantitative Finance

Llizo's exploration of quantitative trading began with questions about how financial-market patterns could be identified, tested, and evaluated systematically.

Financial markets generate extensive historical data, providing opportunities for statistical investigation and algorithmic research.

He became interested in whether technologies increasingly used in other industries could assist with the development and evaluation of systematic trading approaches.

This research direction contributed to the creation of Quantivix.

Developing Quantivix in Miami

Quantivix is being developed as a Miami-based quantitative investment business centered on advanced research, technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and systematic futures trading.

The firm's research initiatives examine financial-market behavior across different conditions, using historical information to evaluate potential opportunities and risks.

Its development also includes technology designed to support research organization, strategy analysis, and investor-facing information.

For Llizo, Miami provides a home for a venture combining entrepreneurship, financial markets, and emerging technologies.

The company's presence reflects his personal and professional connections to South Florida.

Looking Toward the Future

Llizo's long-term vision is to continue exploring how technology can improve complex decision-making processes.

He sees artificial intelligence and automation as tools that may enable smaller, specialized organizations to pursue sophisticated research processes that historically required substantial resources.

At the same time, he emphasizes the importance of disciplined evaluation, human oversight, and recognizing the limitations of quantitative models.

With Quantivix, Llizo is pursuing an entrepreneurial direction that brings together his experience in technology-driven business and his interest in financial markets.

About George Llizo

George Llizo is a technology entrepreneur based in Miami, Florida. His background includes digital marketing, advertising, business strategy, and technological innovation. He is the founder of Quantivix.

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About Quantivix

Quantivix is a Miami-based quantitative investment venture focused on AI-assisted research, technical analysis, and systematic futures trading.

Company Website:

MEDIA CONTACT

George Llizo

Miami, Florida

Phone: +1 (305) 563-9895