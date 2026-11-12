Dr. Max Mehta Commits To A Personal Standard For Continuing Medical Education In Radiology

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Max Mehta, a diagnostic radiologist practicing at regional hospitals in Texas, is formalizing a personal standard: a fixed yearly commitment to continuing medical education, built around RSNA and structured self-review of his own case work.

Austin, Texas - November 11, 2026 - A standard, not a resolution: Dr. Max Mehta has practiced diagnostic radiology for years, reading scans for regional hospitals across Texas. He is now putting a name to a habit he says has always guided his work: a personal standard for staying current, rather than a one-time goal.

"A short term goal only works if you turn it into a standard," Mehta says. "I don't want to catch up on medical education. I want to already be caught up."

The standard has three parts. Mehta attends RSNA, the major radiology conference, every year without exception. He sets aside time each month to review his own recent cases against current literature. He also expects himself to speak plainly with referring physicians about any finding that could change a patient's care.

Why he is formalizing it now

Mehta has followed a version of this practice for years. The decision to state it publicly, he says, comes from watching how easy it is for any physician to let continuing education slide into something optional.

"Radiology changes fast enough that a few years without deliberate study is enough to fall behind," Mehta says. "Nobody tells you when that happens. You just start missing things you wouldn't have missed before."

He points to RSNA specifically because it forces a yearly checkpoint. "It's on the calendar. It doesn't move for me. That's the point."

What the commitment covers

Mehta describes three areas where he holds himself to this standard.

Attendance. He treats RSNA as non-negotiable, not as a conference he attends when his schedule allows.

Case review. Each month, he sets aside time to look back at cases he has read and check his own reasoning against updated guidance or literature.

Communication. He holds himself to giving referring physicians a clear, direct account of what a scan shows, rather than a hedged report that leaves the next decision unclear.

"Availability, affability, and being affordable matter as much as the read itself," Mehta says. "A correct diagnosis that never gets communicated clearly hasn't helped anyone yet."

Where the habit comes from

Mehta traces some of this discipline to his own training path, from medical school at Boston University through residency in Santa Barbara and a fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine. He says the training years taught him that competence is not a fixed state.

"Medical school and residency teach you how to learn," he says. "They don't finish the job. The job isn't finished."

Outside of work, Mehta keeps a routine built around the gym, basketball, and regular walks. He says the same discipline that keeps him consistent with continuing education carries over into how he treats his own health.

"A healthy mind and a healthy body aren't separate goals," Mehta says. "I hold myself to keeping up with both."

What this means going forward

Mehta says the commitment is simple to state and harder to keep, which is why he is naming it rather than leaving it private. He plans to keep attending RSNA every year, keep the monthly case review on his own calendar, and keep holding himself to clear communication with the physicians who refer patients to him.

"I use my own internal metric to judge whether I'm keeping up," Mehta says. "This is what that metric looks like in practice."

About Dr. Max Mehta

Dr. Max Mehta is a diagnostic radiologist based in Texas. He earned his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine, completed his radiology residency at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, and completed a fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine. He currently practices at regional hospitals across Texas and is a regular attendee of RSNA.