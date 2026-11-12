Ryan Basnaw Sets A Personal Policy: No Project Moves Forward Without A Documented Decision Trail

MENAFN - GetNews) Ryan Basnaw, CEO of Axsus Civil Development Company, is formalizing a standing internal policy that ties every project decision to a written record, and he is publishing the reasoning behind it.

Boise, Idaho - November 11, 2026 - A policy born from one bad rework. Ryan Basnaw has run into a situation familiar to a lot of contractors: a project that needed significant rework because an inspector never documented what had actually happened on site.

The fix he landed on was not a new inspector, or a new client, or a new crew. It was a policy. Document everything, as it happens, so there is never a gap for anyone to fill in later with a guess or a claim.

That policy is now standard practice at Axsus Civil Development Company, and Basnaw is naming it publicly for the first time as a formal internal standard rather than a lesson learned once and repeated informally.

What the policy actually requires

The standard is simple to state and harder to keep. Basnaw breaks it into three commitments his teams follow on every job:



Every inspection, conversation, and site condition gets written down the same day, not at the end of the week.

Records are kept in a form that both the field crew and the office can access, not locked in one person's notebook or one person's memory. No dispute gets resolved by who remembers loudest. It gets resolved by what was written down at the time.

"A project record is only useful if it exists before you need it," Basnaw said. "Once there's a disagreement, it's too late to start documenting. The habit has to already be in place."

Why this is a policy and not just advice

Plenty of companies say documentation matters. Fewer make it a condition of how work gets approved. Basnaw's version ties it to actual project sign-off: work is not considered complete or billable until its documentation is complete too.

That is a stricter bar than most contractors set for themselves, and Basnaw does not pretend it is free. It slows some paperwork down. It asks crews to build a habit that was not automatic before.

He argues the tradeoff is worth it because the cost of skipping documentation only shows up later, and by then it is expensive. A single misattributed delay or a disputed inspection can turn into rework, lost time, or a legal argument nobody wanted to have.

"Consistency and attention to detail aren't values you put on a wall," Basnaw said. "They're what you check on the days nobody's watching."

How the software reflects the same standard

Basnaw's other project, PM Axsus, is a project management system built for contractor-based companies, covering time tracking, fleet management, inspections, cost tracking, schedule tracking, and material management. The documentation policy at Axsus Civil Development Company and the design priorities behind PM Axsus come from the same place: a belief that operational records need to be captured as work happens, not reconstructed afterward.

Basnaw did not build the software first and then decide documentation mattered. The order ran the other way. The rework incident came first. The policy came out of that. The software need became obvious once the policy was already in place and the manual version of it started to strain.

Measuring whether it works

Basnaw judges success on a project by two things: the outcome, and the feedback from the people who worked it. He treats the documentation standard the same way. It is not measured by how many pages get filed. It is measured by whether disputes get resolved faster, and whether inspectors and clients trust the record when something is questioned.

He is candid that the standard exists because of a specific failure, not because it sounded good in a strategy meeting. "I don't know that a company adopts something like this without living through the alternative first," he said.

What comes next

Basnaw says the policy is not a one-time announcement. It is a standard he expects to hold his own teams to on every future project at Axsus Civil Development Company, and one he plans to keep refining as the company takes on new kinds of work.

He is also direct about the limits of any single rule. Documentation does not replace good judgment, and it does not fix a bad plan. What it does, he says, is make sure nobody has to argue about what actually happened.

About Ryan Basnaw

Ryan Basnaw is the CEO of Axsus Civil Development Company, based in Idaho. He also works on PM Axsus, a project management system built for contractor-based companies covering time tracking, fleet management, inspections, cost tracking, schedule tracking, and material management. Basnaw is a member of the Association of General Contractors.