Destination Certification Launches Adaptive CAT Exam Simulator For CISSP And CCSP Candidates

MENAFN - GetNews) The simulator selects each question based on the candidate's previous answers, giving CISSP and CCSP candidates practice under the adaptive format ISC2 uses for both exams

British Columbia, Canada - November 11, 2026 - Destination Certification (DestCert), a provider of cybersecurity certification training, has launched a Computerized Adaptive Testing (CAT) exam simulator for candidates preparing for the CISSP and CCSP certifications. The simulator chooses each question based on how the candidate answered the ones before it. That is how ISC2 delivers the English-language CISSP exam and, since October 2025, the CCSP exam.

The CISSP simulator went live in September 2026, and the CCSP version followed at the end of that month. Both are included in DestCert's CISSP and CCSP MasterClass and Bootcamp programs.

On an adaptive exam, no two candidates sit the same test. The CISSP and CCSP CAT exams each run between 100 and 150 questions, with a time limit of up to three hours. After every answer, the exam re-estimates the candidate's ability and selects the next question to match it. Once an answer is confirmed, the candidate cannot go back to it. The exam ends as soon as the engine is confident the candidate is clearly above or clearly below the passing standard, so two people can pass after very different numbers of questions.

Most practice exams on the market are linear. They present the same fixed set of questions, in the same order and at the same difficulty, every time a candidate takes them. Candidates can score well on a fixed test and still be unsettled on exam day, when a run of correct answers brings harder questions and the exam feels more difficult the better they perform. For many, the real exam is the first time they face that pressure.

DestCert built its simulator to move that first encounter into practice. Each response affects which question comes next, drawn from a bank of thousands of questions. DestCert monitors how each question performs and removes those that perform poorly, an approach similar in principle to how ISC2 reviews its own exam questions. As on the live exam, candidates cannot return to earlier questions.

At the end of each session, results are broken down by exam domain. Those results feed the adaptive review guide inside DestCert's MasterClass, which also draws on the student's knowledge assessments, practice questions and flashcards to decide what the student should study next. Study time goes to the domains that need it.

"Most candidates prepare on a fixed question bank and then meet an adaptive engine for the first time on exam day. That's the worst possible moment for a surprise," said John Berti, co-founder of Destination Certification. "We built the simulator so the first time a candidate faces an exam that adapts to them is during practice, when there's still time to fix whatever it shows them."

Berti has worked with ISC2 since 1999. He sat on the CISSP exam board, co-authored the first official CISSP study guide and took part in the development of the CCSP certification. Co-founder Rob Witcher, a former CIO of a global mining company, also took part in developing the first official CCSP course outline.

"A practice score is only useful if the practice behaves like the exam," said Rob Witcher, co-founder of Destination Certification. "With the simulator, our students see how they hold up when the questions adapt to them, domain by domain. Then the review guide sends them straight to their gaps before they book the real thing."

The simulator joins a training system with a measurable track record. Among CISSP MasterClass students who received mentoring, DestCert records a 93.6% first-attempt pass rate, and nearly all students who need a second attempt pass on that attempt.

The CAT exam simulator is available now to students enrolled in DestCert's CISSP and CCSP MasterClass and Bootcamp programs. It is not sold separately. More information is available at .

About Destination Certification

Destination Certification (DestCert) provides training for cybersecurity certifications including CISSP, CCSP, CISM, AAISM, CRISC and AAIA, through self-paced MasterClass programs and live Bootcamps. Co-founders John Berti and Rob Witcher have a combined 35+ years of experience in cybersecurity certification training, and together with DestCert they have helped thousands of people pass their certification exams. Learn more at . CISSP and CCSP are registered certification marks of ISC2, Inc. Destination Certification is not affiliated with or endorsed by ISC2.