MENAFN - GetNews) A structured year-end close, tax planning and 2027 budgeting program for owner-led businesses, also open to consumer brands.

RALEIGH, N.C. - November 11, 2026 - K-38 Consulting, the Raleigh-based outsourced CFO firm named“Top Outsourced CFO Firm of 2026” by Insider Weekly, today launched its Year-End Financial Readiness Program for healthcare practices, law firms, real estate companies and construction contractors. The program gives owner-led businesses a structured path through the final weeks of 2026: a clean year-end close, a review of tax planning opportunities before December 31, and a working 2027 budget and cash forecast.

The program is built for firms where the owner is still the de facto finance department. In many practices and contracting businesses, the books are current enough to pay bills and file returns, but not current enough to support decisions. Year-end exposes that gap, because tax deadlines, bonus decisions, lender reporting and next year's plans all arrive at once. Participants work with a K-38 Consulting CFO lead and controller team over a defined schedule.

Why Does Year-End Financial Readiness Matter for Owner-Led Businesses?

Year-end financial readiness means having accurate, reconciled books and a clear view of tax exposure early enough to act before the calendar closes. Once December 31 passes, decisions about equipment purchases, retirement contributions or the timing of income and expenses become a matter of record.

Owner-led businesses feel this most. A physician group may not know its true collection rate by payer until January. A law firm without dedicated Law firm CFO services may discover unbilled time and aging receivables only after partners have taken distributions. A contractor may find that its work-in-progress schedule shows a different profit picture than its tax return.

“Most owners don't lack effort at year-end. They lack time and a reliable set of numbers,” said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of K-38 Consulting.“We built this program so owners can walk into January with closed books, a tax plan they understood before it was too late to change, and a budget they actually believe.”

What the Program Includes

Each engagement follows the same core structure, adjusted for the industry and size of the business:



A year-end close review covering bank, credit card and loan reconciliations

Cleanup of accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued expenses

A review of revenue recognition and cutoff for the industry's billing model

A pre-year-end tax planning session coordinated with the client's tax preparer

Screening for R&D tax credit and cost segregation opportunities where relevant

A 2027 operating budget and a 13-week cash flow forecast for early 2027 A short monthly KPI dashboard and a written summary of findings and next steps

Businesses that want ongoing support can continue with monthly controller services or fractional CFO leadership.

How the Program Adapts to Each Industry

Healthcare Practices

For medical, dental and specialty practices, the program draws on the firm's Healthcare CFO services to review collections by payer, aging of patient and insurance receivables, and the gap between billed charges and expected reimbursement. The 2027 budget models provider productivity, staffing costs and reimbursement timing.

Law Firms

K-38 Consulting helps firms reconcile operating and trust accounts, review work in progress and unbilled time, and measure realization and collection rates by practice area. Planning also covers partner distributions and the cash needed to carry contingency matters into the new year.

Real Estate Companies

For investors, developers and property managers, the program covers reconciliation of property and entity books, review of debt service coverage, development budget tracking and screening for cost segregation studies on recently acquired or improved properties.

Construction Contractors

For general contractors and specialty trades, the program applies the firm's Construction CFO Services to job costing, work-in-progress schedules, retainage, and overbillings and underbillings. Sureties and banks often review these year-end statements before renewing bonding capacity or credit lines.

Consumer Brands

The program is also open to product companies. Brands can use the year-end track to reconcile inventory, review trade spend and retailer deductions, and build a 2027 plan that ties purchasing to expected demand and retailer payment terms.

Common Year-End Gaps the Program Addresses

Across industries, the same problems tend to appear at close. Unreconciled accounts hide duplicate payments, missing deposits and loan balances that no longer match the lender's statement. Owner draws and personal expenses mixed into operating costs distort margins and complicate the tax return. Cutoff errors, such as December revenue billed in January or late supplier invoices, can shift profit between years and affect lender covenant calculations. Finally, many owners have never seen a budget that connects to their actual cash. The program addresses each gap in order, so the 2027 plan rests on numbers the owner, tax preparer and lender can rely on.

How Does the Program Timeline Work?

The program runs in three phases: close review and cleanup first, then tax planning timed so the owner and tax preparer can act before December 31, and finally the 2027 budget, cash forecast and KPI dashboard, typically completed in January. For property owners, this sequencing matters because depreciation and cost segregation decisions supported by Real estate CFO services shape the year's tax picture.

“The calendar is the real constraint,” said Alford.“A tax planning idea in February is just a lesson for next year. By organizing the work in phases, the decisions that have a deadline get handled first.”

K-38 Consulting coordinates with each client's existing CPA or tax preparer rather than replacing that relationship, delivering reconciled books and planning materials in a format advisors can use directly.

Common Questions

Who is the program designed for?

Owner-led healthcare practices, law firms, real estate companies and construction contractors that lack a full-time CFO, or that have a small internal team needing senior finance support during the busiest weeks of the year. It also suits product companies looking for a Part-time CFO for consumer brands.

Does the program replace our current CPA?

No. K-38 Consulting works alongside the existing CPA or tax preparer. When the books arrive closed and reconciled, outside accountants can spend less time on cleanup and more time on advice.

When should a business enroll?

Ideally in November. Tax planning steps such as equipment purchases, retirement contributions and income or expense timing generally must be completed before December 31 to affect the current year.

Availability

The Year-End Financial Readiness Program is available now to businesses nationwide. K-38 Consulting recommends that interested owners schedule an initial assessment in November. The assessment reviews the company's books, software and year-end priorities, then confirms the industry track and timeline.

About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting (K38 Consulting, LLC) is an outsourced CFO and financial advisory firm headquartered at 3809 La Costa Way, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610, serving clients nationwide. Founded by Dallas Alford IV, CPA, the firm provides fractional and outsourced CFO services, controller services, financial advisory, tax strategy including R&D tax credit and cost segregation, financial modeling, forecasting, budgeting, KPI development, cash flow management and fundraising preparation. It supports companies in healthcare, legal services, real estate, construction, SaaS, biotech, e-commerce and CPG, as well as startups and mid-market businesses. In March 2026, Insider Weekly named K-38 Consulting the“Top Outsourced CFO Firm of 2026.”