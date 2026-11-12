Gilbert Civil Engineering Company Advantage Consulting Services Designs DC Ranch Corporate Center Office Site

MENAFN - GetNews)ADVantage Consulting ServicesGilbert civil engineering company ADVantage Consulting Services completed grading, drainage, paving and utility design for a new office building on Lot 14 at DC Ranch Corporate Center. Its water and sewer reports won approval after one review, and construction is underway.

GILBERT, AZ - November 11, 2026 - ADVantage Consulting Services, a civil engineering company based in Gilbert, completed grading design, drainage design, paving design and utility design for a new office building on Lot 14 at DC Ranch Corporate Center. The work ran from site design through City approval. Construction is now underway.

The building's water and sewer design reports won approval after a single review. Both included hydraulic analyses of the water and sewer systems. The firm also wrote the drainage analysis and report, designed the wet utilities and coordinated with utility companies.

Key takeaways:



The project is a new office building on Lot 14, a vacant lot at DC Ranch Corporate Center.

The scope covered grading, drainage, paving, wet utilities, and water and sewer design reports.

The water and sewer design reports were approved after one review. Construction is underway. No completion date has been set.

Fitting stormwater onto a small lot

Lot 14 is a relatively small parcel, so space drove the design. ADVantage engineers had to find room for first-flush stormwater basins without moving the building, parking or utilities.

The team asked City officials for clear direction on onsite circulation, including the routes City service vehicles need. ADVantage then answered the City's review comments and gained approval for the project.

Matching the new site to its neighbors

ADVantage made multiple site visits to check existing conditions and confirm elevations against the project's topographic survey. Engineers set the onsite finished grades to tie into the existing roads, driveway ramps and the adjacent building's parking lot. The pavement now runs smoothly from the new office site into the properties around it.

Projects Across Arizona

ADVantage works throughout Arizona, from Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and Queen Creek to Tucson, Flagstaff, Tonopah and Sedona, as well as the mining communities of Globe and Miami. Its project include site development, grading and drainage design, septic design, water campuses, wells, potable water booster stations, wastewater and stormwater lift stations.

About ADVantage Consulting Services

Founded in 2012 and based in Gilbert, ADVantage Consulting Services is a civil engineering and consulting firm specializing in site development, grading and drainage, water infrastructure and utility engineering for projects across Arizona. Learn more at advantage-cs.

Why it matters to the corridor

Well-planned drainage and utility infrastructure is what allows new commercial buildings to open safely and operate reliably. By managing stormwater on a constrained lot and connecting cleanly to adjacent roads and parking, the design supports safe access for employees, visitors and city service vehicles. It also helps the new office fit into the established DC Ranch Corporate Center business community.