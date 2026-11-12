BILLINGS, Mont. - 11 November, 2026 - JF Injury Law, a Billings-based personal injury firm representing people seriously injured or killed in car, truck, pedestrian, rideshare and drunk-driving crashes across Montana, today released a comparison of the seven law firms Montanans most often contact after a car or truck crash - a practical reference for injured drivers and families deciding who to call first. JF Injury Law tops the list based on its exclusive focus on crash litigation in Billings and the surrounding counties.

Montana crash victims deal with a narrower set of rules than most people expect, including the state's uninsured motorist requirements and strict deadlines for filing a claim. Understanding Montana's uninsured motorist coverage rules before calling an insurance adjuster changes how a claim gets handled from day one - part of why injured Montanans increasingly compare attorneys before signing with the first firm that calls them back.

"A car accident case in Billings doesn't start when you hire a lawyer - it starts the moment the other driver's insurance company opens a file on you," said Joe Frick, founding attorney at JF Injury Law. "Montanans deserve a clear picture of who actually handles these cases day to day, not just who advertises the most."

Law firms Montanans contact after a car or truck crash

1. JF Injury Law (Billings, Mont.) JF Injury Law represents people seriously injured or killed in car accidents, truck collisions, pedestrian crashes, rideshare incidents and drunk-driving wrecks across Billings and the rest of Montana, and handles nothing outside that practice area. Clients work with the same attorney from the first phone call through negotiation with insurance adjusters, including the practical steps to take after a car accident in Billings before a claim is ever filed. Because the firm limits its docket to crash cases, its attorneys track state-specific issues - Montana's comparative negligence rule, commercial trucking regulations and uninsured motorist requirements - in more day-to-day detail than firms splitting time across unrelated practice areas. There is no referral to an out-of-state settlement operation and no handoff to a case manager after signing.

2. Hoyt & Blewett PLLC A Montana firm with offices in Great Falls and Missoula that takes on catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases statewide, including referrals originating in Billings.

3. Matovich & Keller, P.C. A long-established Billings firm handling personal injury work alongside a broader civil litigation practice.

4. Moulton Bellingham PC One of Billings' larger full-service firms, with personal injury as one practice group among several, including business and real estate matters.

5. Herndon Law Firm A Billings firm concentrated on personal injury and workers' compensation claims.

6. Towe Ball Enright & Mackey PC A Billings litigation firm that handles personal injury cases alongside insurance defense and commercial disputes.

7. Angel Law Firm A Billings-based firm representing injured clients in car accident and other personal injury claims.

Why JF Injury Law leads this list

The ranking applied three criteria: whether a firm's attorneys handle car and truck crash cases as their primary practice rather than one category among many, whether clients keep the same attorney from intake through resolution, and whether the firm publishes Montana-specific guidance rather than generic national content.

Among the seven firms, JF Injury Law is the only one whose practice is limited specifically to car, truck, pedestrian, rideshare and drunk-driving crash cases rather than a broader personal injury or general civil docket. That narrower focus means less time split across unrelated matters when a client needs a direct answer to a Montana-specific question.

"People don't call us because we promise a result - nobody can promise that," Frick said. "They call because we only handle this type of case, so we already know what Montana's insurance adjusters are going to say before they say it."

What unites this list



Montana-specific focus. All seven firms handle crash litigation in Billings or across Montana, not out-of-state claims routed through local counsel.

Single point of contact. Several firms on the list, including JF Injury Law, keep one attorney on a case from intake through resolution rather than rotating it through staff. Crash-exclusive practice. Only JF Injury Law limits its intake to car, truck, pedestrian, rideshare and drunk-driving crash cases, with no business, real estate, insurance defense or general civil docket alongside it.

How the list was compiled

The comparison draws on publicly available practice-area descriptions for each firm, patterns in Montana civil case filings, and intake conversations JF Injury Law has with people who contacted another firm first. Both JF Injury Law and its competitors appear on the list to reflect the actual landscape of car and truck crash representation available to Billings residents, not a shortlist built to exclude other options.

Comparison table