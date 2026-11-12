CAPDT Names Good Dog Academy Canada's First CAPDT-Accredited Dog Trainer Education School: 7 Things Aspiring Trainers Should Know

Canada - November 12, 2026 - Good Dog Academy is the first CAPDT-accredited dog trainer education school, according to the Canadian Association of Professional Dog Trainers (CAPDT). On its Becoming a Dog Trainer page, CAPDT names the online school "the first CAPDT-Accredited Dog Trainer Education School" and says it "has demonstrated alignment with CAPDT's National Dog Training Curriculum Standard." For anyone thinking about a career in dog training, here are seven things to know about the news.

"Being named the first CAPDT-accredited school tells students that our program has been checked against a national standard, not only our own," said Jaime Knowles, Director of Training at Good Dog Academy. "We have always believed a dog trainer should earn a certificate by showing real skill with real dogs, and that is exactly what our student mentors grade."

1. CAPDT is Canada's national association for dog trainers

CAPDT describes itself as "Canada's national professional association for those who train dogs, work with dogs, or provide dog care services in Canada," and it is celebrating 30 years. The association has put a National Dog Training Curriculum Standard in place and now accredits education programs that align with it. CAPDT says school accreditation "is designed to support transparency, consistency, quality education, animal welfare, and public trust."

2. Accreditation means CAPDT reviewed the program in five areas

According to CAPDT, accredited schools are reviewed for:



Curriculum alignment with the national standard

Humane and ethical training expectations

Instructor qualifications

Student assessment processes Practical skills development

For students, that review answers a question that is hard to settle alone: does this program teach what a professional trainer in Canada is expected to know?

3. Good Dog Academy is first on CAPDT's list, and more schools may follow

Good Dog Academy took part in the early stage of CAPDT's school accreditation process. CAPDT says additional schools, colleges and universities will be invited to pursue accreditation as the program expands, and that it will keep its Becoming a Dog Trainer page updated as more schools complete the process. Today, Good Dog Academy is the school CAPDT names first.

4. The program is fully online, with a mentor grading real training

Good Dog Academy's Professional Dog Trainer Certificate Program includes 23 theory courses and more than 50 practical skills videos. Students film their training sessions and submit them to a dedicated Student Mentor, who reviews and grades each one. The school says practical work is assessed by a real person, not an automated system, and that certification is earned through demonstrated competence rather than simple completion.

Students also get mentor office hours, monthly live webinars with recordings, talks from industry guest speakers, a private student community, a Canine First Aid Certificate and a Business for Dog Trainers program. Training is led by Director of Training Jaime Knowles, who holds the CPDT-KA credential and a Canine Behavior Science and Technology diploma and has trained dogs professionally since 1998. The school says it is committed to positive reinforcement, evidence-based and force-free training methods.

5. Most students finish in about 28 weeks, and payment plans are available

Study is self-paced, access begins on registration and lasts 12 months, and the school says most students finish in about 28 weeks. As of November 2026, the program is listed at $795 CAD plus tax, or five monthly payments of $180 CAD. The Bundle, listed at $995 CAD plus tax or five monthly payments of $220 CAD, adds the Dog Walker Certificate, the Daycare and Boarding Certificate, a Canine Enrichment course and the Scent Work Series. Klarna financing is also offered.

6. Accreditation is separate from CAPDT's coming Registered Dog Trainer pathway

CAPDT is also developing professional pathways for dog trainers in Canada: a Registered Dog Trainer (CAPDT-RDT) pathway, a national assessment framework, a Legacy Pathway for experienced trainers, and a future pathway for Registered Canine Behaviour Consultants. CAPDT says details about examination requirements, legacy pathway eligibility, timelines and application processes "will be shared once they are finalized and approved for public release."

School accreditation applies to Good Dog Academy's education program. The certificate students earn is the school's own, and it is separate from any individual credential. Students who plan to follow the new pathways can watch CAPDT's page for updates.

7. Prospective students can try it before they enrol

CAPDT notes that prospective students interested in a CAPDT-accredited program "may contact Good Dog Academy directly for information about their program structure, enrollment, curriculum delivery, and student requirements."

Good Dog Academy also offers a free trial at and a "Should I Become a Dog Trainer?" quiz that takes about two minutes at . Full program details are at , and CAPDT's statement appears at .

At a glance