Temperatures Rise Thursday, Mild Conditions To Last Through Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- A slight rise in temperatures will bring pleasant autumn weather to most regions on Thursday, with readings returning to seasonal averages and mild conditions expected to continue through Sunday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Moderate weather will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, while medium- and high-level clouds will appear across the Kingdom. Southeasterly winds will remain moderate, occasionally picking up in the Badia.

The department warned of possible frost formation during the early morning hours in parts of the Sharah highlands, as well as reduced visibility at times due to dust in desert areas.

Thursday's temperatures are forecast to reach 21 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 19 C in West Amman, with highs of 18 C in the northern highlands, 19 C in the Sharah highlands, 22 C across the plains and 23 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will reach 27 C in the northern Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, and 28 C in the southern Jordan Valley.

A further rise in temperatures is expected on Friday, bringing pleasant conditions to mountainous areas and moderate weather elsewhere. Some high-level clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Saturday, with pleasant weather in the high mountain areas and moderate conditions across the rest of the Kingdom. High-level clouds are expected, while southeasterly winds will remain moderate.

Similar weather will persist on Sunday, with pleasant conditions in the high mountain areas and moderate temperatures elsewhere, accompanied by some high-level clouds and moderate southeasterly winds.

//Petra// RZ