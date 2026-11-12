Want A Healthier Life? Start With A Daily Walk

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Daily walking is a simple and effective way to maintain a healthy lifestyle. According to medical research, walking regularly helps improve heart health and reduce the risk of high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. In addition, physical activity helps reduce stress, improve sleep and support better mental health.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), physical activity plays an important role in lowering blood pressure, improving sleep quality and reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

Similarly, the American Heart Association says walking helps lower the risk of heart disease and improves overall health.

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The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults engage in 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, including brisk walking. Experts say physical activity does not require a difficult routine, as simply incorporating walking into daily life can also provide health benefits. However, it is important to choose activities according to one's age, physical ability and health condition.