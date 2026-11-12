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First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Constitution Day


Date: 2026-11-12 12:07:17

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of November 12, Constitution Day.

AzerNEWS presents the post:

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AzerNews

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