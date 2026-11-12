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Monica Attard


Date: 2026-11-12 12:06:50

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Co-Director, Centre For Media Transition, University of Technology Sydney
Profile Articles

Monica Attard is co-director of the Centre for Media Transition at the University of Technology, Sydney. She was ABC Russia correspondent between 1989 and 1994 and 2003 to 2004. She has won five Walkley Awards including a gold Walkley and received an Order of Australian for services to journalism.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Journalism, University of Technology Sydney

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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