Victoria's Year 12 Exam Website Has Been Hacked Here Are 3 Ways Students Can Handle Academic Stress

MENAFN - The Conversation) Yesterday evening, an unknown hacker posted messages on the Victorian exam authority website, saying they had accessed 2026 Year 12 exam papers.

Year 12 students are in the final stages of exams, which are due to finish on November 18.

The ABC reported the hacker claimed to have distributed exam papers to students. According to the ABC, one of the messages on the website, which has since been removed, stated:

A Victorian exam authority spokesperson says there's no evidence Year 12 exam papers have been accessed or distributed.

Victorian exam authority chief executive Andrew Smith says Year 12 exams will go ahead as usual.

But this doesn't mean the incident hasn't had an effect on students' wellbeing.

We're clinical psychologists who study academic stress. Here's what can help with setbacks during the exam period.

What you might be feeling

If you're a Year 12 student, you're likely already experiencing stress, especially if you still have some exams left.

So this news is likely to make it worse, even though the exam authority says the hacker's claims are false. This is because when we are maxed out with stress, our emotional resources are depleted – we are physically and emotionally drained – and so little things can tip us to feel like things are out of control.

The thought some students might already have access to upcoming exam questions can set off a series of catastrophic thoughts leading to fear, anger and hopelessness.

But you don't want to get yourself worked up over something that might not be true in the first place.

Here's what can help.

1. Try to reduce catastrophic thinking

Catastrophic thinking is when we imagine the worst possible outcome that could happen.

Although it feels like a destined outcome at the time, psychologists refer to these types of thinking styles as“cognitive errors”. Here we overestimate the probability, and cost, of a negative outcome.

In this scenario, you might think it is likely Year 12 exams have been distributed widely. Overestimation of the cost would be thinking your exam performance will be scored more poorly, and you won't get the mark you need for your future career.

Something that can help with this is to examine the facts underlying your worries.

For example, you could ask yourself:

is it really likely this has happened? is it likely I won't do well in my exams anyway? will it really be that bad if some students have accessed the exams?

It can also help to remind yourself previous students have experienced Year 12 exam problems before, such as when students at several schools last year were given a history paper on a topic they had not been taught on. Or when there were mistakes on Tasmanian exam papers in 2024.

2. Focus on what you can control

There is not much you can do about the incident itself. Research shows feeling out of control can drive up anxiety and stress.

Instead, focus on what you can do, which is to get on with your own study routine. The incident has been reported to police. Let the authorities work out how they are going to manage the scenario.

3. Try and get some exercise

If you're struggling to get out of your head, try doing some exercise. Research shows exercise is linked to better mental wellbeing, improvements in memory and reduced stress. You might choose to do more intensive physical activity, such as going for a run or a swim, or opt for a more relaxed form or exercise, such as walking.

Finally if this news is exacerbating your already existing exam anxiety, there are techniques you can use to help reduce stress on the day of the exam. For example, using breathing techniques, making an exam plan and challenging negative thoughts.

And if you still need additional support, don't suffer in silence. Talk to a friend, a parent or another trusted adult about how you are feeling.

Read more: Year 12 students might feel anxious as exams approach. Here's what can help