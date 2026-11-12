Democrats Preview Plan To Roll Back US-Israel Defense Integration
In a letter to Democratic and Republican congressional leaders, Van Hollen (D-Md.) and 11 other members of the Senate Democratic caucus demanded exclusion of three specific provisions from the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
The letter warned they would“constrain the administration's ability to independently determine how best to protect US national security and would lock in long-term commitments despite our serious concerns with the Israeli government's actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and other parts of the region.” Schumer did not sign the new letter.
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