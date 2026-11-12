Intercontinental Phuket Celebrates Culinary Excellence With A Triple Recognition In The MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2027

Jaras earns One MICHELIN Star, while hom's Ms Chanyawi (Min) receives the MICHELIN Service Award and hom retains its MICHELIN Selection.

- Chef Chalermwut (Nui) Srivorakul, Chef de CuisinePHUKET, THAILAND, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InterContinental Phuket Resort celebrates a defining moment in its culinary journey as its signature restaurants, Jaras and hom, receive prestigious recognition in the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2027.Jaras has been promoted to One MICHELIN Star, marking a milestone in its pursuit of sustainable Southern Thai gastronomy, while Ms. Chanyawi (Min) Mukmaneerattanapon received the MICHELIN Service Award 2027, recognising her individual dedication to the highest service standards and the collective efforts of the entire culinary and service team of hom which retained it MICHELIN Guide Selection status.The accolades affirm the resort's distinctive culinary identity: Jaras has appeared in the MICHELIN Guide Thailand for four consecutive years and hom for three. Both restaurants share an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, authenticity, and memorable guest experiences.Jaras: A Celebration of Southern Thailand, Guided by NatureRooted in the philosophy of Habitat-conscious, Ecologically-pure and Southern Thai, Jaras offers a contemporary interpretation of Southern Thai cuisine, honouring the relationship between the land, its people and the ingredients that sustain them.Under Chef de Cuisine Chalermwut Srivorakul, affectionately known as Chef Nui, Jaras celebrates the richness of the region's culinary heritage through a thoughtful balance of tradition and innovation. Its menus follow the natural rhythm of the seasons, drawing inspiration from local farmers, artisanal producers, and the biodiversity of the surrounding landscape.At the heart of Jaras lies a simple belief: We eat what our land gives, in rhythm with the seasons. This philosophy extends beyond the plate through responsible sourcing, ingredient preservation, waste reduction, and meaningful partnerships with local communities. Rather than reinventing tradition, Jaras preserves its essence while allowing familiar flavours to evolve through contemporary techniques and refined presentation.“Receiving a MICHELIN Star is an extraordinary honour, but its deepest meaning lies in celebrating the farmers, ingredients and traditions that shape Southern Thai cuisine. Our responsibility is to respect what nature provides and allow every ingredient to tell its own story,” says Chef Nuihom: A Destination Rooted in Fermentation, Land, and the Stories of ThailandSet within the celestial Sawan Pavilion, hom presents an imaginative dining experience shaped by three principles: Innovative Cooking, Master Craftsmanship and Ethereal Setting. Led by Chef Marcelo Baruch and an international culinary team, hom explores the transformative possibilities of fermentation, revealing unexpected dimensions of flavour through Thailand's remarkable natural ingredients.Complementing this cuisine is a deeply personalised approach to hospitality. At hom, exceptional service is a collective expression of warmth, intuition, and graceful precision. Every team member helps create an atmosphere in which guests feel genuinely welcomed and thoughtfully cared for. Exemplifying this service culture is this year's recipient of the MICHELIN Service Awards 2027, Ms. Chanyawi (Min) Mukmaneerattanapon, whose dedication to attentive, personalised service reflects the restaurant's philosophy.“I feel truly honoured to receive this recognition. For me, exceptional service is about understanding each guest as an individual and making them feel genuinely welcome and cared for. It is a privilege to be part of the hom team, where we share a passion for creating meaningful and memorable experiences for every guest.“, says MinInterContinental Phuket Resort: A World of FlavoursWith eight distinctive restaurants and bars on Kamala Beach, from authentic Thai cuisine and innovative fine dining to beachfront restaurants and sunset cocktails, this is the ideal setting to savour a world of flavours inspired by Thailand and beyond, all united by a commitment to sustainable gastronomy.“Exceptional dining is created through the harmony of cuisine, atmosphere and genuine human connection,” says Chef Marco Turatti, Director of Culinary at InterContinental Phuket Resort.“Jaras and hom express two different culinary approaches, united by dedication to quality, creativity, and authenticity. These recognitions belong to our entire teams.”A New Chapter of Culinary DiscoveryIn early 2027, Jaras is set to begin an exciting new chapter with its relocation to the resort's forthcoming Bokkhorani Wing. The new setting will offer a more exclusive, elevated dining environment, designed to enhance the Southern Thai culinary journey while preserving the restaurant's enduring connection to nature and sustainability.“Jaras' MICHELIN Star is a proud milestone, while Min's recognition celebrates the human connection that makes exceptional hospitality truly memorable. As we look to the future, we remain committed to celebrating Phuket through authentic culinary discovery and meaningful guest experiences,” says Bjorn Courage, General Manager of the Two MICHELIN Key, InterContinental Phuket Resort.Together, Jaras and hom invite discerning travellers to discover thoughtful gastronomy, creative expression, and heartfelt Thai hospitality at InterContinental Phuket Resort.ENDNotes to Editors:Link to download images:Media Contact:Mr. Anahat Arora, Cluster Director of Sales & MarketingInterContinental Phuket Resort...Tel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortInspired by Traibhumikatha, the ancient Thai epic that harmonises the three realms of underwater, human, and heaven, InterContinentalPhuket Resort is a luxury beachfront hideaway set along the pristine shores of Kamala Beach. The resort features 221 elegantly appointed rooms, suites, and villas overlooking the Andaman Sea, seamlessly blending rich cultural storytelling with contemporary luxury.The resort is home to eight distinctive restaurants and bars, offering a diverse culinary journey from sustainable Thai cuisine at Jaras and fermentation-led gastronomy at hom, to international cuisine at Pinto, Japanese flavours inspired by Osaka's culinary masters at Tengoku, Champagne beachfront dining and open-fire dining at 333 At The Beach, sunset cocktails at Pine Beach Bar, artisan pastries, freshly baked creations and refined afternoon tea at Devas' Lounge, and innovative zero-waste mixology inspired by local botanicals at Sipping Tiger.Resort facilities include the exclusive Club InterContinentalLounge, Sati Spa & Wellness, five swimming pools with breathtaking views, a fully equipped Fitness Centre, tennis court, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club for multi-generational recreation. Guests may also explore the beauty of Phuket's coastline aboard the resort's 78 feet yacht, WJ Lip, curated for bespoke sea excursions and unforgettable island experiences. Located on the secluded stretch of Kamala Beach, the resort is approximately 45 minutes from Phuket International Airport.Visit us online for more about InterContinental Phuket Resort and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Instragram, and XAbout IHGHotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties..Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo.Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels.Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels.Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites.Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

Anahat Arora

InterContinental Hotels Group

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InterContinental Phuket Celebrates Culinary Excellence with a Triple Recognition in the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2027 News Provided By InterContinental Hotels Group November 12, 2026, 04:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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