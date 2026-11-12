Viirtue MCP now works with Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot, with healthcare-focused redaction that masks patient details.

Viirtue MCP brings the phone system, call center, AI Voice Agents, and fax to Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot, with healthcare-focused redaction

- Daniel Rosenrauch, co-founder and CEO of ViirtueST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Viirtue, the white label AI voice and quote-to-cash platform for resellers and enterprises, today announced that Viirtue MCP now works with Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot. Viirtue technology partners and their customers can connect either Copilot to their cloud phone system, call center reporting, AI Voice Agents, and fax, alongside Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok, with the same healthcare-focused redaction that masks patient details before any assistant sees them. Technology partners and their customers can follow the setup guide at #microsoft-365-copilot, and Viirtue-branded customers can follow the guide at #microsoft-365-copilot.A front-desk manager at a dental practice can ask Microsoft 365 Copilot to summarize last night's voicemails and get back each request with the patient's name and date of birth masked. A developer in VS Code can ask GitHub Copilot for yesterday's abandoned calls in the support queue while building a callback workflow. The answer comes live from the phone platform, in plain language, and nothing is installed on the customer's network.Healthcare-focused redaction in every Copilot conversationMedical, dental, and other healthcare practices can let staff use Copilot with their phone system without exposing patient details. Under the Redacted policy, Viirtue MCP masks personal identifiers such as names, dates of birth, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, and medical record numbers in call transcripts, voicemail transcripts, text messages, AI Voice Agents call logs, and fax pages before any of it reaches the assistant. Masking happens inside the Viirtue platform, not at an outside redaction service. Call audio is never released under Redacted, and a fax page that can't be read reliably is withheld rather than sent unmasked.What Microsoft 365 Copilot users getOrganization setup: Viirtue support sets up Microsoft 365 Copilot for one organization at a time, either a customer or a technology partner's own staff. The partner passes the setup details to the organization's Microsoft 365 administrator, who adds Viirtue MCP once as a connector in the Microsoft 365 admin center and chooses who can use it.Personal sign-in: each licensed user connects from Copilot Chat, under Settings and then Sources, and signs in with their own code, which they can also have emailed to them from the sign-in page.One organization per setup: a setup admits only the people of the organization it was made for, and that is checked on every request. A person moved to another company stops reaching the old company's data through it.GitHub Copilot for developersDevelopers can connect GitHub Copilot in VS Code, the Copilot CLI, and Visual Studio, with step-by-step setup in the same guides.The same controls in every assistantViirtue MCP enforces its controls on the server, so a Copilot connection gets exactly the access a Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, or Grok connection would.Seats: an office manager sees the whole company, and a basic user sees only their own extension.Fail-closed recorded content: every customer starts at Blocked, so recordings, transcripts, voicemail, message text, and fax pages stay out of every assistant until the customer authorizes Metadata, Redacted, or Full.Marked actions: the few tools that change anything, such as logging a queue agent in or out, are marked as actions. Everything else is read-only.Audited to the person: every lookup and refusal is recorded with the named person, the account, the assistant used, and the outcome, and kept for six years in a locked store."A lot of our technology partners' customers already run their whole workday in Microsoft 365," said Dan Rosenrauch, co-founder and CEO of Viirtue. "Adding Copilot means a partner can say yes to the assistant their customer's IT team already bought, with one connector, the same compliance policy, and the same audit trail as every other assistant we support. For healthcare practices, patient details are masked before Copilot ever sees them, just as they are in Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok."What's nextNext on the Viirtue MCP roadmap:More tool calls: more of the Viirtue platform, reachable from every supported assistant.Self-service administration and governance: self-service access for technology partners to administer and govern Viirtue MCP for their own customers.Write and purchasing tools: tools that make changes and place orders, so technology partners can keep building more on the Viirtue stack.A platform for AI builders: a way for AI builders to build applications and agents directly with Viirtue.AvailabilityMicrosoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot support is available now to every Viirtue MCP user, at no additional cost from Viirtue; each Microsoft 365 Copilot user needs a Microsoft 365 Copilot license. Viirtue MCP itself is free for Viirtue technology partners and their customers; transcripts, sentiment, and AI call summaries come from the Call Recording and AI Insights add-ons. Each assistant needs its own sign-in, so existing users adding Copilot get a new sign-in code. Existing connections in other assistants keep working.Both guides named above have step-by-step setup for both Copilots and every other supported assistant.Resellers and enterprises can watch the launch webinar replay at or book a partner demo.About ViirtueViirtue is a St. Petersburg, Fla.-based white label AI voice and quote-to-cash platform for resellers and enterprises, serving more than 500 technology partners. Partners sell carrier-grade cloud PBX, UCaaS, call center, fax, white label AI Voice Agents, and Viirtue MCP under their own brands, while ViiBE, Viirtue's native quote-to-cash engine, handles quoting, billing, usage rating, and telecom tax automation. Viirtue is backed by Ballast Point Ventures. Learn more at .Microsoft, Microsoft 365, Copilot, Visual Studio, and VS Code are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. GitHub is a trademark of GitHub, Inc. Claude is a trademark of Anthropic PBC. ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. Grok is a trademark of X.AI Corp.

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Viirtue MCP Now Works With Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot News Provided By Viirtue, Inc. November 12, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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