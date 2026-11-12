15 Bullets, A Chilling Chase And 'Happy Diwali': CCTV Captures Ex-Tech Mahindra Executive's Murder In Faridabad (WATCH)

CCTV footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to the killing of Paramjit Dhankhar, a former senior vice-president at Tech Mahindra, in Faridabad's Sector 21C on the evening of Dhanteras, two days before Diwali. Viral video shows the accused, Monu Sharma, summoning Dhankhar out of his first-floor flat on the premise of resolving a parking issue before opening fire on him.

The footage also shows a discussion between the two men minutes before the shooting and the last moments when Dhankhar enters the main gate of the building and confronts the accused yet again. The crime occurred on November 5, 2026 and the accused is Mohan alias Monu Sharma, a resident of the same building. He was later arrested by the Faridabad Crime Branch after fleeing with his family. Police had said the accused fired 15–16 rounds from his licenced pistol, leaving Dhankar with eight to nine bullet injuries.

Sharma can be seen approaching Dhankar in the first CCTV video as he and his kid descend to the parking lot. According to reports, the accused started the conversation by asking Dhankar again whether he understood what a widow was and if he thought they existed.

Dhankar asks him what has occurred, looking perplexed by the inquiry. He is then accused by Sharma of inciting three individuals to attack him.

Dhankar is seen trying to pacify Sharma, folding his hands and telling him that he had not arranged for anyone to beat him. He also attempted to ask the accused what the dispute was about and how long he had been living in the building.

But Sharma does not want to get into the topic and asks Dhankar again that he does not want to talk to him.

At one point Dhankar informs him that if he does not want to talk there is no use in continuing the discussion. His son also tries to intervene but Dhankar prevents him from engaging into the act.

The video then shows Sharma indicating to the son and urging him to come forward. He asks Dhankar if he believes in God. Then he takes a gun out of his pocket and fires at him. Dhankar's son saw fleeing away from the site.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

Tragic #Faridabad Parking Dispute Murder

#CCTV Found of #ParamjitDhankhar #TechMahindra's Asia Head, was fatally shot 15-16 times in Faridabad over a parking row. The accused, Mohan Sharma, has been arrested.

#JusticeForParamjit @policefaridabad @cmofficeup @dgpharyan jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) November 11, 2026

Another CCTV clip captures the moments after the initial shooting near the building's main entrance. Dhankar appears to be asking for assistance as he approaches the gate. Dhankar takes the accused by the collar and throws him to the ground while Sharma approaches him from behind.

When Dhankar's mother shows up during this altercation, she shouts out to his daughter-in-law. Sharma then fires four more bullets at Dhankar in the video. He is also heard being abused by the accused, who then says, "Happy Diwali," before running away.

The CCTV footage provides a sequence of events leading up to the killing and captures the confrontation between the two men at different locations inside the residential complex.

What Happened in Faridabad Parking Dispute Murder?

Dhankar was shot dead in Faridabad's Sector 21C on the evening of Dhanteras, two days before Diwali. He had returned to Faridabad from Singapore shortly before the incident to attend his nephew's wedding. Police said an argument over parking escalated, following which Sharma opened fire using his licensed pistol. The two families also reportedly had a history of disagreements, including an altercation involving Dhankar's son and the accused over a dog a few days before the shooting.