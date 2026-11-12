Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya Visit Stirs Controversy Amid Seers' Outrage

Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya Visit Sparks Controversy

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on December 12 has triggered a political controversy, with several seers criticising the move and demanding an apology over the 1990 Kar Sevak firing incident. The controversy has intensified into a war of words between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with religious leaders in Ayodhya also expressing their views on the proposed visit.

Seers Demand Apology Over 1990 Incident

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Raj Kumar Das, referring to the 1990 kar sevak firing incident, said the Sanatan community would not forgive Akhilesh Yadav unless he apologised for the actions of his father, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. "The decision reached by the seers has been heard by everyone, and the entire nation is witnessing it... Has the Sanatan tradition in India become so weak that when we perform our rituals, such as Durga Puja or the Shiv Kanwar Yatra, we are met with gunfire and stone-pelting? Is this not a sinister plot to force conversions away from the Sanatan faith?.. Until he apologises for those misdeeds, the Sanatan community across the globe will never forgive him... Given the many massacres he is responsible for, if he seeks liberation, he must first go to Gaya, perform the Shraddha, and then return to seek forgiveness. He may bathe in the Saryu, come forward, and seek darshan; no one will stop him. We are not opposed to his visit, nor are we against Akhilesh himself..." Das told reporters.

Another seer, Mohit Raj Maharaj, said that those who allegedly had an affinity for Babar should visit a place associated with him rather than the Ram Temple. "...A meeting was convened in light of Akhilesh Yadav's planned visit to seek the blessings of Lord Rama... The seers have reached a singular conclusion: Those who harbour an affinity for Babar should go to a place like 'Babari' instead... Neither in 2017, nor in 2027, nor in any future lifetime, shall those who oppose the faith be allowed here. The seers of Ayodhya will uproot and cast aside the power of those who oppose Lord Rama..." Maharaj told ANI.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Ji Maharaj, a disciple of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, also expressed reservations over the proposed visit and cautioned people against what he described as inducements and deception by the Samajwadi Party. "There is only one decision: we must not fall for their inducements or their deceptions. This is election season... We must remain vigilant..." Das ji Maharaj told reporters.

Political Reactions and Future Plans

Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya with his family on December 12. Meanwhile, BJP leader Pankaj Chaudhary took a swipe at the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister over his proposed visit, accusing him of practising appeasement politics and prioritising political considerations over religious faith. In a post on X, Chaudhary questioned the SP chief's political position ahead of his visit to the temple. "Those who put on a show of devotion to Ram are now weighing themselves on the scales of appeasement. They're so nervous before going to the temple that they're weighing political gains and losses more than faith," Chaudhary posted.

Further targeting the SP chief, Chaudhary added, "Before bowing your head at the temple's threshold, take a look in the mirror at your own politics. It was always easy to head to Ayodhya; first, repent for your politics of appeasement."

Meanwhile, ahead of the visit, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, promised to transform Ayodhya into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power, pledging transparent management of the Ram Mandir, world-class infrastructure, revival of the local economy and a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town.

The SP chief also claimed that the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting the city had been steadily declining and alleged that the distress caused by the 'theft' surrounding the Ram Mandir had adversely affected the local economy. "We are committed to restoring the honour and dignity of the city of Ayodhya. The number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has been steadily declining-a trend fueled by the distress caused by the 'theft' surrounding the Ram Mandir-which has directly impacted the local economy. We will not only rectify this situation but also revitalise the city. By implementing a transparent system for the management of the temple, we will restore public trust. Through the development of world-class infrastructure, we will transform Ayodhya into a 'global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage, ' he said.

The political exchange comes amid an intensifying debate over alleged irregularities in land dealings in Ayodhya and the management of the Ram Temple ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party is seeking to return to power after losing the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

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