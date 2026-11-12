Bigg Boss 20: Jay Bhanushali SLAMS Contestants For Bringing Daughter Tara Into Mahhi Vij's Controversy

Television star Jay Bhanushali has set his boundaries after his seven-year-old daughter Tara's name was mentioned in arguments involving his ex-wife Mahhi Vij in Bigg Boss 20. Jay has stated that he will no longer let his children watch the show and has asked people on social media to avoid tagging him and his children.

Jay Bhanushali Takes A Stand Against Contestants Mentioning Their Kids

In an Instagram post, Jay admitted he was disappointed to see contestants mention Mahhi's motherhood and how their kids would feel tp watch Mahhi's behaviors in the house. He mentioned comments made by Yung DSA about the kids feeling embarrassed by their mom's actions, Kanika Mann about not wanting to meet Mahhi's kids and Love Gill's mom mentioning Tara.

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Jay explained that Tara is just seven years old and has nothing to do with the show at all. He continued by saying that contestants can question Mahhi's gameplay, choices and performance, but shouldn't mention her children and family.

Putting Family First Over Bigg Boss 20

Jay added that he originally wasn't going to comment on any individual contestants and how they were playing the game. He was just going to back Mahhi up if needed. However, due to the latest news, he has decided to take a step back from the show with his children.

He revealed his kids have been watching the show and asking questions.

Ultimately, he has stated that he wants to keep his children innocent and safe over reality TV. He ended his note by saying; "Goodbye BIGG BOSS 20".

He also asked viewers to keep him and his kids away from the negativity of the situation.