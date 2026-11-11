CCTV Shows Fatal Shooting Of Executive In Faridabad Parking Dispute

CCTV Footage Reveals Fatal Shooting Incident

A spine-chilling CCTV footage has emerged showing the sequence of events during the fatal shooting of senior corporate executive Paramjit Dhankar in Faridabad, following a dispute over parking in Sector 21C. The CCTV footage showcased accused Mohan Sharma engaged in a conversation with Paramjit Dhankar, while Dhankar's son, Shaurya, stood nearby. Within seconds, the footage shows Sharma drawing a pistol and firing five to six rounds at Dhankar. After the firing, a bleeding Dhankar ran out of the building. The accused followed him closely and fired additional shots at the victim. The CCTV footage also showcased Sharma clearly hurling taunting abuses at the family, stating 'Diwali mubarak ho'.

Police Investigation and Arrest

According to Faridabad Police, the accused, identified as neighbour Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly fired 15–16 rounds from his licensed pistol, with 8–9 bullets hitting the victim. A 42-year-old Singapore-based multinational company executive was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour following a parking dispute at around 8:30 PM on November 6. According to Faridabad Police, a total of 14 rounds were fired during the incident, with around eight to nine bullets hitting the victim. Dhankhar was taken to a hospital by his family members, but doctors declared him dead on arrival The accused, Mohan Sharma, has been arrested by the police. The FIR has also named four others. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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