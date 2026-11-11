Why Did AAPL, XERS, ZETA Stocks Jump To 52-Week Highs Today?



AAPL stock gained about 2% at close after China Renaissance upgraded the company to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and raised the price target on the company.

XERS stock climbed more than 4% after Barclays raised the price target on the firm. ZETA stock surged more than 7% amid its strong third-quarter earnings results and a wave of analyst price target upgrades.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL), Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) and Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) jumped to 52-week highs on Wednesday amid company tailwinds, strong financial results, and Wall Street optimism.

AAPL stock gained about 2% at close after China Renaissance upgraded the company to 'Buy' from 'Hold' with a $425 price target.

XERS stock climbed more than 4% after Barclays raised the price target on the firm.

ZETA stock surged more than 7% amid its strong third-quarter earnings results and a wave of analyst price target upgrades.

Apple Gains From iPhone Duo Demand

AAPL stock jumped to a 52-week high of $355.91, pushing its market capitalization above $5 trillion, on the back of strong quarterly earnings growth, enthusiasm for the foldable iPhone Duo, and a strategic pivot away from massive AI capital expenditures.

The stock also gained from post-election market rotation when investors shifted out of AI stocks and into more traditional technology names amid concerns of a slowdown in AI buildout following a Democratic win.

China Renaissance also upgraded the company to 'Buy' from 'Hold' with a $425 price target, adding to the company's optimism. The revised target implies an upside of 19.5% from the stock's last close.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL stock jumped from 'neutral' to 'bullish' over 24 hours. Shares of the company have rallied more than 31% in 2026.

Xeris Biopharma Gains Wall Street Thumbs Up

XERS stock reached a 52-week high of $16.57 on Wednesday, putting it on track for a third week of gains amid its strong third quarter (Q3) earnings performance.

The company beat Wall Street estimates with $0.06 earnings per share on $107.2 million of revenue.

Barclays raised the price target on Xeris Biopharma to $18 from $14 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the shares., citing the company's "impressive" Q3 results that were driven by Recorlev, which is outperforming on the back of Cushing's market strength and Xeris' commercial efforts.

Craig-Hallum analyst Chase Knickerbocker also raised the price target on Xeris Biopharma to $18 from $12 and maintained a 'Buy' rating on the shares following its Q3 results. The company also gained an increased target from Oppenheimer.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XERS stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have gained more than 110% year-to-date.

Zeta Global Rises On Impressive Q3 Results

ZETA stock rose to a 52-week high of $38.46 on Wednesday following its impressive third quarter results.

The company delivered its 21st consecutive beat-and-raise quarter earlier this week, clocking a 46% increase in revenue of $492.7 million and adjusted EPS of $0.38.

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Zeta Global to $33 from $25 and kept an 'Equal Weight' rating on the shares.

Truist also hiked the price target on Zeta Global to $40 from $38 and mainatined a 'Buy' rating on the shares. The analyst said that the company reported accelerating organic growth of 30% year-over-year in Q3 and also solidly beat non-GAAP operating margin, EBITDA and free cash flow metrics. The quarter was highlighted by impressive super-scaled customer activity, strong sales productivity and pipeline activity, along with the growing Athena adoption and usage, the firm added.

B. Riley and RBC Capital also raised their targets on the stock.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZETA stock was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have gained more than 85% so far this year.

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