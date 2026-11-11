Ganesh Hegde: Past Few Years Have Been Tough With The Health

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Choreographer and singer Ganesh Hegde got nostalgic as he recalled his popular song 'Main Deewana', which was released 21 years ago, and also opened up about going through a difficult phase in recent years due to health issues and the loss of family members, saying the support of his fans helped him cope with the pain.

Ganesh took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself and wrote:“Thank you for the Kind & Lovely wishes Everyone. Main Deewana was 21yrs ago but the love I receive from you is just as if it was yesterday.”

“Past few yrs have been tough with the health and passing of my family members and as a creative person i could not rise above the pain. But your love and affection made things better. I thank each and everyone from the bottom of my heart and promise to keep entertaining to the best of my abilities. I love you. Ganesh Hegde.”

Ganesh Hegde is known for his work in the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan and for his musical numbers in Company.

Ganesh has choreographed several stage shows, including "Temptations", the Bollywood rock concert which toured America with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal and the opening sequence of Michael Jackson's India concert as part of the HIStory World Tour, which was held in Mumbai in 1996.

His notable works include the song "Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo" from Dum, "Main Hoon Don" from Don – The Chase Begins Again, "Chammak Challo" from Ra and most recently, "Dhishoom Dhishoom" from The Archies.

He was last seen in the ninth season of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a judge. The season was hosted by Manish Paul and judged by Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Ganesh Hegde and Farah Khan.