Ashok Selvan: Life's Been Quite A Ride, And I'm Grateful For The People, The Lessons, And All The Love Along The Way!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) Tamil actor Ashok Selvan, who was inundated with wishes and greetings on his birthday on November 8, has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has said that his life had been quite a ride and that he was grateful for the people, the lessons and all the love that he had got along the way.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the post of gratitude, Ashok Selvan wrote, "Another year older, a little wiser (hopefully), and a lot more grateful. Thank you all for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes. Been travelling, couldn't respond to each msg but do know that Every message, every little gesture, every bit of love means more than you know."

He went on to say, "Life's been quite a ride, and I'm grateful for the people, the lessons, and all the love along the way. Here's to more love, laughter, madness, and making memories. Sending all that love right back to you! P.S. My little guy Mr here says thank you too."

The actor had come under the spotlight recently when he had turned emotional at the pre-release event of director R Kaarthikeyan's romantic action entertainer 'Anbil Avan'

The actor had turned emotional while thanking his parents. He disclosed that he had to pledge their home to meet the financial needs of the film.

Participating in the pre-release event, Ashok Selvan first thanked his sister for standing by him always. He had said, "I've been seeing many variables for some years now. People who appear to be one way, appear another way and those who appear the other way, appear to be this way. There will be only some constants in our life and I think we should cherish that always."

He then said, "And, I'd like to thank my parents first. There are many reasons for that..." He then stopped speaking for a minute as he fought back tears. Regaining his composure, he said, "The main reason is, at a certain point, our financial needs increased. At that point, I pledged my parents' house. Thank you for supporting me."

He went on to explain further. "On one side, we knew that we needed that money for being creative. We had to take that call because, when this film became an action entertainer, its budget became more than what we thought it would be. I couldn't reduce the creativity and at the same time, I realised that the budgets were exceeding what we had planned. It was very difficult. Without thinking about it, we pledged (the house) and borrowed an amount. So, thank you mom, thank you dad. There is no one like my parents when it comes to people who think that somehow, they must support their son's dream in every way. So, thank you for that."

It may be recalled that actress Preity Mukhundhan, who played the female lead opposite actor Ashok Selvan in the film, had, on an earlier occasion, told him that she was "eternally grateful" to him for giving her the amount of space that she had now got in the film.